Have a Festive Fourth of July at These Hudson Valley Events

When July rolls around, it’s time to break out the sparklers and fireworks and celebrate America’s liberation from British rule to jump-start summer festivities. This year, the Hudson Valley is host to a variety of events over Fourth of July weekend that will keep the party going. Make sure you have plenty of red, white, and blue to sport for the Independence Day activities at these local venues and pop-ups.

Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz

July 3–6

Kick back and celebrate the Fourth all weekend at Mohonk Mountain House. The renowned Hudson Valley resort is putting together a four-day extravaganza of fun starting on July 3. Kids’ activities, archery, and an evening performance start things off, while the main event on Friday includes hiking, biking, a parade, carnival, and fireworks. The rest of the weekend features tomahawk throwing, campfires, rock climbing, live music, and more outdoor activities.

The Barley Beach House, Rye

July 4, 6–10 p.m.

In Rye, catch one of Westchester’s best fireworks shows on the beach at The Barley Beach House. Once dusk turns to dark, the Long Island Sound will light up with a Fourth of July show you won’t soon forget. Before the big event, head to the buffet for roasted chicken, drinks, and more, and catch the Hawaiian dancing and fire shows leading up to the fireworks. Get to the venue early to snatch a prime seat right on the beach deck.

Boscobel House & Gardens, Garrison

July 4, 7-9:30 p.m.

Boscobel continues its annual Independence Day celebration on the Great Lawn with a concert in July. Join others at the Putnam County hotspot to see the Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra return to the historic site with explosive artistic energy and a lineup of music inspired by fireworks and jubilation. Pack the lawn chairs, an evening picnic, and the kids to watch the show, and browse the onsite food trucks for extra snacks and drinks.

Trophy Point, West Point

July 4, 7:30 p.m.

Starting with a show presented by the West Point Band, this Independence Day celebration takes place at Trophy Point at the West Point campus and takes on special significance as it honors 250 years of army heritage. After the live music, one of the area’s biggest fireworks shows will conclude the night to commemorate the Fourth of July. Make sure to show up early to pick your perfect place on the hill.

Four Brothers Drive-In, Amenia

July 4, 10:30-11 p.m.

On the hunt for a unique way to enjoy fireworks this July? How about sandwiched between a double feature at the drive-in? Head to Four Brothers Drive-In in Amenia to see Jurassic World Rebirth and F1 The Movie, with a stellar fireworks show in between. Make sure to grab a snack from the grand shack to refuel before sitting down for the second film screening.

Wylder Windham, Windham

July 4–6

All weekend long, Wylder Windham mixes traditional offerings with eclectic activities to keep your Fourth exciting. Start with a tiki bar, pig roast, mountain beer tasting, live music, s’mores bar, parade, and fireworks show on Independence Day, then stick around for morning meditation, pickleball, pool parties, more music, hatchet throwing, a cutest dog contest, and other fun events through Sunday.

Blackthorne Resort, East Durham

July 4-6

Blackthorne Resort is serious about its celebration of America. Head north to East Durham for this jam-packed weekend of fun for the whole family. Resort guests are invited to watch the annual East Durham parade, during which the best decorated golf cart wins a prize. A frog-catching contest, tiki bar, and live entertainment keep the festivities going all weekend, and it wouldn’t be an Independence Day celebration without some stunning fireworks.

Twin Star Orchards, New Paltz

July 5, 1-3 p.m.

Summer celebrations would be incomplete without barbecues and roasts. To celebrate the Fourth this year, Twin Star Orchards serves up whole-roasted pork that’s slow-cooked for six hours outside. Along with the juicy, crispy, and delicious pork, feast on sides of homemade and sweet Hawaiian buns as you wash it all down with award-wining beverages from the onsite Brooklyn Cider House. When you’re not enjoying satisfying food and drinks, hang out on the property’s scenic and dog-friendly 210-acre farm.

