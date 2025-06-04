7 Father’s Day Weekend Events to Celebrate Dad in the Hudson Valley

As Father’s Day weekend nears, you might find yourself looking for ways to show dad how important he is. The Hudson Valley is the perfect place to venture out and enjoy events that are fun for the whole family. From food festivals to delicious barbecues to scenic cruises on the Hudson River, these activities are sure to make dad’s Sunday spectacular.

Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz

June 13-15

Spend the whole weekend up at Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz to enjoy hiking, kayaking, swimming, and eating. Treat dad to this weekend getaway so that he can indulge in the great outdoors on the golf course, the trails, or the lake as he canoes, kayaks, paddleboards, or swims his way through the water. The special package includes recreation, entertainment, dining, and an oyster lunch that leaves no work for dad.

Twin Star Orchards, New Paltz

June 14, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For the foodie-focused dad, you won’t want to miss Twin Star Orchards’ Fermentation Festival on Saturday. At the festival, chow down on all types of good-for-your-gut foods like natto, kimchi, and pickles, and experience demonstrations and workshops led by fermentation experts. Don’t miss this year’s keynote speaker, Brad Leone, a trained chef, author, internet star, and former host of the popular Bon Appetit YouTube series “It’s Alive.”

Washington Park, Albany

June 15, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Yes, it’s Father’s Day weekend. No, you don’t have to panic about coming up with a last-minute gift for dad. Instead of presenting him with another jersey or grill set, get him out and about in the Hudson Valley at Albany’s annual Dad Fest. The father-centric event rounds up all the things that dads love, including a classic car show, live music, and finger-licking local eats. Dad will be happy to spend a full day doing all his favorite things, and you’ll be able to pat yourself on the back for planning such a thoughtful day for him.

Echo Fields, Westtown

June 15, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dads receive free entry to this all-day affair in Orange County, and what’s better than beer, barbecue, live music, and family? Come out to Echo Fields for food from Smokin’ Grate BBQ, drinks from Sippin’ Pony, and live music from Ciro Patti. While dads enter for free, adults pay $10 and receive 50 percent off their first drink with admission. Better yet, load up the car with six people to cash in on the $40 carload special.

Jazz on Main, Mount Kisco

June 15, 12-2 p.m.

Jazz on Main hosts this special Father’s Day brunch featuring the dynamic duo of Cary Brown on piano and Geoff Hartwell on guitar and vocals. For the musically inclined dad, enjoy an afternoon of soulful jazz, blues, and classic rock along with your mid-morning favorite eats. Make sure to reserve a table to secure your spot at the brunch.

Fink’s BBQ Roadhouse, Suffern

June 15, 1-2:30 p.m.

Treat dad to an all-you-can-eat feast this Father’s Day at Fink’s BBQ Roadhouse. The Rockland County destination invites friends, family, and neighbors to this buffet packed with ribs, pulled pork, brisket, wings, mashed potatoes, slaw, chips, pork cracklings, chili, and dessert, of course. Make some memories you’ll never forget as you dig in with dad.

Heritage Financial Park, Wappingers Falls

June 15, 2:05 p.m.

Is your dad a baseball lover? You’ll want to get tickets to this special Hudson Valley Renegades game in Wappingers Falls for the big day. After tuning into the 2:05 p.m. game against the Greenville Drive, take part in a special post-game catch on the field. Throughout the Sunday family-fun day, also enjoy a face painter and balloon artist for the kids, and plenty of food and drink for the adults.

