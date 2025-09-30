8 Family-Friendly Farms for Fall Fun in the Hudson Valley

When it’s autumn in the Hudson Valley, local wineries and cideries see a lot of action as the 21-plus crowd comes out to play, but what about the kids? Luckily, the region is home to a handful of family-friendly farms that offer something for everyone – from fresh-pressed cider and pick-your-own produce to corn mazes, duck races, and hayrides galore. So, pack up the wagon and bring the whole family to these local destinations for the perfect fall day.

Poughquag

In Dutchess County, Barton Orchards has been a premier destination for pick-your-own produce for over 40 years. After grabbing your apples and pumpkins for the season, bring the kids to the fun park, petting zoo, corn maze, haunted house, hayrides, and even the bark park if Fido is tagging along.

Highland

A past Best of Hudson Valley winner for pick-your-own produce, DuBois Farms is one of the few first-generation farms in the region. Aside from apple picking and Valley views, the Highland hotspot offers tractor-pulled wagon rides, farm animals, and play time in Tiny Town. Adults will want to stop by the winery and tavern for reds, whites, and wood-fired pizza.

Hopewell Junction

This 270-acre apple orchard and vegetable farm in Hopewell Junction has been in the same family for over 100 years. Schedule a visit in advance during fall festival weekends to pick apples, pumpkins, and pears and visit the one-acre corn maze. After hitting the orchard, browse treats like apple cider donuts in the farm store, listen to live music, and enjoy Treasury Cider, the farm’s own hard cider, at the bar.

Modena

With “family” in the name, this family-friendly farm is the ideal spot for fall weekends. Hurds is a seventh-generation, 125-acre apple orchard in Ulster County with so much to do that you might have trouble choosing. The cow train, obstacle course, bounce pillow, hayride, farm animals, nature trails, corn maze, duck racing, mini zipline, and slide will keep the kids entertained all day.

Kerhonkson

Ever seen the original world’s largest garden gnome? You can at Kelder’s Farm in Kerhonkson! The destination hosts pick-your-own produce and seasonal festivals throughout the year, with family attractions like farm animals, a taproom, slides, an obstacle course, mini golf, duck race, and other lawn games.

Middletown

Pierson’s Farm encourages visitors to “come home to the country” in Middletown. Pick the perfect pumpkin in the patch, then enjoy live music, a large and small corn maze, animals, lawn games, and a trike track with general admission. Weekend add-ons include hayrides to feed the cows, gem mining, rubber duck races, beer and cider, and food truck fare.

Montgomery

Although Twin Ponds on the Farm is not exactly an apple-picking destination, the Montgomery spot has pretty much everything else in store. Pick pumpkins, visit barnyard animals, explore the seven-acre corn maze, try the American Ninja Warrior course, and chow down on fresh beverages and snacks on weekends.

Warwick

At Wright Family Farm, there’s something for all ages to enjoy. Since 1912, the Warwick farm has been operating as a prime fall destination for pumpkins and beyond. Head into the five-acre corn maze for thrills, get in some target practice with the apple cannon, feed the animals, take a spin on the pedal carts, and jump on the cow train.

