These Fall Winery Events Celebrate the Harvest Season in the Hudson Valley

As the Hudson Valley is home to an astounding number of wineries, there’s probably always something exciting happening at the vineyard. While it may be too hot to spend a day out in the fields in the summer, and winter often brings guests indoors, fall just so happens to be the perfect time to pay your local winery a visit. Dig into apple picking, food trucks, live music, and more at the region’s fall winery events this season.

Millbrook Vineyards & Winery, Millbrook

Saturdays and Sundays through November 2

Millbrook Vineyards & Winery is no stranger to food trucks, and the destination continues its summer Food Truck Fridays series into the fall with Weekend Food Trucks. Stop by on Saturdays and Sundays throughout September, October, and November for beautiful views from Millbrook’s picnic areas and taproom terrace, along with different cuisines from local food truck vendors.

Robibero Winery, New Paltz

September 27-28, 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Ever wanted to know how they actually make the wine? Give it a go yourself at Robibero Winery’s Grape Stomping Festival this September. The hands-on (or feet-on) experience includes grape stomping, wine tasting, live music, lawn games, and bonfires at the New Paltz hotspot. While at the vineyard, try the seasonal caramel apple sangria and delicious wood-fired pizza, too.

Weed Orchards & Winery, Marlboro

September 27-28; October 4-5

During peak apple picking weekends in the fall, Weed Orchards & Winery hosts its Apples & Wine Festival to ring in the harvest season. The fall winery event showcases Hudson Valley views, pick-your-own produce with multiple apple varieties available, and other family-friendly events like face painting, hayrides, and live music. End your day with Jane’s Ice Cream and apple cider donuts.

Nostrano Vineyards, Milton

October 4-5

An annual event at Nostrano Vineyards, this festival is back at the barn for its 11th year. This season, the Leaves and Libations Fall Festival will be a weekend full of live music, cozy vibes, fall flavor, and artisan finds. Catch Dan Brother on Saturday and Myles Mancuso on Sunday, sip seasonal fall cocktails and estate wines, and shop a market featuring pottery, jewelry, art, wood signs, local maple syrup, coffee beans, and more.

Benmarl Winery, Marlboro

October 11-12, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

On 37 acres in Marlboro, Benmarl Winery lays claim to America’s oldest vineyard. You can be part of the wine-making experience at this historic spot during the October Grape Stomping Festival. Each festival ticket includes grape stomping, a souvenir wine glass, tastings of six different wines, live music, and hay rides. Does anything else sound more like fall fun?

Brotherhood Winery, Washingtonville

October 25, 7–11 p.m.

It’s never too early to lock in your Halloween plans in the Valley, especially when they could be at America’s oldest winery. Brotherhood throws its annual Halloween Ball on October 25 for a creepy night of unforgettable thrills and fun. Drink wine, enjoy a lavish buffet, dance the night away, and come in the best costume to be awarded wine bottles to take home. But beware, this event sells out every year, so secure your tickets now.

Milea Estate Vineyard, Staatsburg

November 15, 12-6 p.m.

The Clubhouse at Milea Estate Vineyard hosts this November gathering to celebrate the harvest season. The Thanksgiving-style experience includes a family-style communal three-course meal with an autumnal twist, new wine releases, special promotions so you’re stocked up for your own Thanksgiving, and meal kit preorders for Turkey Day.

