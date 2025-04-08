Celebrate Earth Day at These Events in the Hudson Valley

Since 1970, Earth Day has been held on April 22 as an annual celebration of the planet. As the holiday intends to encourage people to demonstrate support for environmental protection, there is no better way to get involved than in our local communities. The Hudson Valley is an important piece of New York State history and ecology that deserves all the celebration and recognition at these Earth Day events and festivals.

Frost Valley YMCA, Claryville

April 25-27

Families are invited to this weekend-long celebration of the planet at Frost Valley YMCA in Claryville. Take part in Earth-themed activities like recycled crafts, raptor center tours, guided nature hikes, pond exploration, and a geology rock party during which rocks will be transformed into paint. Price is $215 per person and includes lodging at the venue.

Boscobel House & Gardens, Garrison

April 26, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Visit Boscobel while the grounds and gardens are in bloom and enjoy a day outdoors hiking the woodland trail or picnicking on the Great Lawn. Admission fees are waived for the day courtesy of generous support from funders, so all are welcomes to come out and enjoy the spring weather at the historic site in Garrison.

Louis Engel Waterfront Park, Ossining

April 26, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

To celebrate the 55th annual Earth Day, Green Ossining invites locals to spend the day by the Hudson River celebrating Mother Earth and learning how to reduce our environmental impact. At the event, enjoy food, hands-on activities, and eco-demonstrations.

Trailside Museums & Zoo, Bear Mountain

April 26, 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Stop by the zoo at Bear Mountain ahead of Earth Day to visit with and make treats for the black bears. Stick around to see the bears come out of their night dens to gobble up the treats at 11 a.m. and enjoy nature-related displays and activities, spring-themed animal enrichment, and live animal presentations.

Hudson Highlands Nature Center, Cornwall

April 26, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Head to the Hudson Highlands Nature Center’s Outdoor Discovery Campus for interactive Earth Day activities and games with nature educators that are fun for the whole family. Also, meet live animals, enjoy live music, connect with local nature organizations, and visit the Earth Day market to browse Hudson Valley vendors and sustainable goods.

Shawangunk Wine Trail, Ulster and Orange Counties

April 26-27, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Join the Shawangunk Wine Trail for its third annual Earth Day celebration. Choose a day and route to take and embark on a self-guided tour of the wineries across Orange and Ulster Counties. Each ticket includes a souvenir wine glass and a tasting flight at each location on your route, and the first 300 ticketholders will receive a free herb seedling to plant to do their part for our planet.

Bedford Village Memorial Park, Bedford

April 26, 12–4 p.m.

Bedford 2030 will host this Earth Day event for sustainability experts and climate solutions activists to come together in support of the planet. The festival will showcase easy and impactful ways to be more sustainable in our personal lives, and there will be live music, family fun, and tips and resources for a healthier yard and community.

Stanley Deming Park, Warwick

April 26, 1-5 p.m.

Presented by Wickham Works, this free Earth Day event in Warwick celebrates art, community, and environmental action. Treecycle features art installations and activities, live performances, and information booths on local sustainability initiatives in the Warwick Valley. The rain date for this event is set for April 27.

Senasqua Park, Croton-on-Hudson

May 3, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Village of Croton-on-Hudson hosts its annual Earth Day event for a day filled with entertainment, education, and a shared commitment to our planet. Enjoy live music, hands-on activities, and eco-focused vendors like Sustainable Westchester, Feed the Birds, Plan It Wild, Clearwater Sloop Hudson River, and more.

Online

May 21

This climate summit hosted by Ulster BOCES is a forward-thinking educational event that promotes sustainability, environmental consciousness, and empowering students and teachers to find innovative solutions to pressing issues. The event will include a combination of presentations, workshops, exhibitions, and interactive activities to foster a learning environment.

