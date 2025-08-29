Test Your Aim at Disc Golf Courses Across the Hudson Valley

Many who have caught the disc golf bug describe it to first-timers as “hiking with a purpose.” The ever-popular outdoor activity combines frisbee, golf, and elements of a few other games to create a truly one-of-a-kind sport. Players take to lengthy fairways in scenic locales armed with a collection of small discs, which vary in size and weight to adjust for distance and power. At these local courses, fanatics of the game and novices alike encounter engaging terrain. Steep cliffs, dense forests, shimmering waters, and, of course, breathtaking views make the Hudson Valley a prime destination for disc golfers.

30 Cp Lp Rd, Beacon

This free 25-hole course resides on the edge of the Hudson Highlands State Park. The locale used to serve as an overnight summer camp, so expect breathtaking natural scenery. Hilly terrain and long-distance holes make for great exercise and a nice challenge for more seasoned players. Grab a bite in Beacon afterward, or hang in the park until the sun goes down. Follow the Beacon Glades on social media for the scoop on “dubs” matches every Wednesday and Sunday.

117 Union Corners Rd, Warwick

Actually two disc golf courses in one, this Warwick park offers players the opportunity to navigate through 18 holes. Silver marks the shorter tees, while blue signifies longer tees. The course’s rolling hills and manicured lawn sport four different layouts. Established in 1999, the course features concrete tees, DISCatcher Pro targets, and a cart-friendly terrain.

2957 Crompond Rd, Yorktown Heights

Among the attractions at this Westchester County park is the disc golf course, comprising 18 holes. The layout is similar to a traditional golf course, spread over rolling terrain. Players must be careful not to lose their discs in the nearby lake or mammoth pool, which can hold thousands of bathers at once. To succeed at FDR State Park, players must find the perfect blend of accuracy and power. It’s an ideal course to work on adding distance to drives and trimming a few points off final scores.

40 Murphy Ln, Gardiner

Created by members of the Gunks Disc Golf Club, an organization started by a group of enthusiastic disc golfers in Ulster County, the Gunks’ home course at Majestic Park in Gardiner is the only public disc golf course for miles. With 18 holes and 6,009 feet of playing space, the Gardiner course hosts doubles throughout the year. This course even has tee pads for easier and more accurate play.

80 E Market St, Hyde Park

Hyde Park’s Hackett Hill is a favorite among Dutchess County disc golfers. The 18 speedy holes provide engaging and dynamic play, and repeat visits yield new experiences. Five separate hiking trails wind their way through the course for scenic strolls. Concrete tee boxes elevate the journey from start to finish.

Kingston Point Park, Kingston

Built in 2019, Kingston Point Park’s disc golf course is a great choice for beginners. All holes are par threes, and most of the landscape is flat. A quick nine holes offer extremely enjoyable play, even for those who have no experience with the game. Bring the family for a little friendly competition as you work through manageable terrain and gorgeous scenery.

2 Lakeside Dr, Pawling

A beginner- and intermediate-friendly course in Pawling, Lakeside Park Disc Golf Course is as gorgeous as it sounds. Surrounding a beautiful lake, the nine-hole course typically takes less than an hour to complete and features Latitude 64 Elite targets, asphalt tees, and cart-friendly paths. Established in 2023, this is one of the newer courses to the Hudson Valley.

Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz

This iconic four-season resort in the Shawangunks also features a glorious disc golf course—why wouldn’t it? Mohonk Mountain House added disc golf to its repertoire of complimentary outdoor activities in 2011. A total of 18 holes challenges players with a spectrum of natural obstacles, including small cliffs, thick patches of trees, and steep hills. Wear good shoes or even hiking boots to tackle this wooded course, and be sure to pause every so often and take in the beautiful mountain vistas.

488 NY-295, Chatham

Stonykill Disc Golf Course was started by members of Discap, the Capital Region’s official disc golf community. Located minutes off the Taconic State Parkway, the Chatham course presents 20 exciting holes. The front half plays shorter and tighter and is a great start for beginners. However, the back 10 takes players through a reclaimed gravel mine and boasts lengthy, open fairways with challenging obstacles. Gorgeous tee pads and memorable moments make this course a Hudson Valley favorite.

Wilcox Memorial Park, Stanfordville

One of the longest disc golf courses in the Hudson Valley, Wilcox tops off at 36 holes. Trails with a range of elevation provide ample challenges; a visit to Wilcox will definitely make you break a sweat. A variety of tees, including brick, gravel, and grass, along with DISCatcher pro targets and great signage make Wilcox one of the top courses in New York State. In the summer months, cool off at the shimmering onsite lake.

