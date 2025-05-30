Spend Your Summer at These Hudson Valley Craft Fairs

As we approach the official start of summer on June 20, vacation vibes are in full force in the Hudson Valley. While there is already so much to do this summer, from food festivals and day trips to beach days and hikes, the craft fairs in the region are well worth a spot on the warm-weather bucket list. Mark your calendar now for the family-friendly fests that showcase the best of what local creators have to offer.

Through October

Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Maple Lane, Woodstock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mower’s Saturday Sunday Flmkt (@mowerssaturdayfleamarket)

- Advertisement -

In its 48th year, the Mower Flea Market unites a charming ensemble of antique dealers, collectors, crafters, and farmers every weekend from May to October. The neighborhood event is an enjoyable addition to a day trip to Woodstock, so get planning now! Attendees can look forward to fresh food, crafts, jewelry, and books by local authors.

May 31 – June 1

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Hutton Brickyards, Kingston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIELD + SUPPLY (@fieldandsupply)

Serving as modern interpretations of traditional arts and crafts fairs, all of Field + Supply’s MRKTs showcase an elevated selection of carefully curated makers. Hit up the Kingston market to browse over 275 vendors, enjoy live music, indulge in local eats, and engage in other unique experiences. The festival-like atmosphere is fun for the whole family.

May 31 – June 1

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BaaBaa Brooklyn (@baabaabrooklyn)

Rhinebeck kicks off the summer crafting season at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds this weekend. Over 165 makers will participate in this fair, each bringing a unique handmade or uncommon item for you to browse. Fashion, accessories, jewelry, home décor, furniture, photography, and fine art highlight the festival, along with gourmet specialties, tastings from local distilleries, craft demonstrations, and family activities.

Through October

June 14, 21, 28; July 12; August 3, 9; September 28; October 4, 19

New location every weekend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenicia Flea (@phoeniciaflea)

As the name suggests, Phoenicia Flea got its start in the Catskills hamlet of Phoenicia in 2014. It migrates from one location to another each weekend until October as it celebrates the innovative local makers in each community. Upcoming locations include Dobbs Ferry, Accord, Highland, and Kingston.

- Advertisement -

July 5; August 30-31

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Stormville Airport, Stormville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐝me too thanks (@oh.no.beta)

Stormville Airport’s summertime flea markets are iconic in the Hudson Valley for their mish-mash of antiques, artisans, bites, and beverages. Slather on the sunblock and pack your roomiest shopping bags before you head out to the market. As repeat visitors can attest, the event is so massive that it’s difficult—if not impossible—to explore each and every booth.

August 19-24

Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dutchess County Fairgrounds (@dutchesscountyfairgrounds)

Admittedly, the Dutchess County Fair is more than just a craft fair. However, the sheer abundance of artisans at this weeklong event, which celebrates its 179th anniversary, makes it worthy of inclusion on the list. When you need a break from the farm animals, fair foods, and flying rides, meander over to the marketplace to shop from hundreds of vendors. Inside the three designated buildings, you’ll find goods of all shapes, sizes, and uses. You may even forget about the rest of the fair as you delve deeper and deeper into the labyrinth of shops.

August 27 – September 1

Wednesday, 12 p.m. – closing, Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. – closing

Columbia County Fairgrounds, Chatham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orrion Odyssey (@orrionodyssey)

This late-summer fest is a delight for country lovers, farm-to-table foodies, and #shoplocal supporters. Head to the Columbia County Fairgrounds for big fun in a small town. This year, the fair celebrates 183 years of family-focused amusement, shopping, and eating. Take a break from the entertainment schedule to browse through the countless onsite artisan stands.

August 30 – September 1

Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Ulster County Fairgrounds, New Paltz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim | Accessories and Designs (@crafterscornerny)

Home crafters, professional artists, and just about anybody in the Hudson Valley community should visit the Woodstock-New Paltz fair at least once this summer. Held during Labor Day weekend, the fest packs in hundreds of juried artists and craftspeople onto the Ulster County Fairgrounds to celebrate the creativity of the hardworking souls throughout the region. With shopping, children’s activities, and artistic demonstrations as only a few of the onsite attractions, this event is one for the books.

August 31 – October 5

Sundays, 11 a.m.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bethel Woods Center (@bethelwoodscenter)

Join the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts for its annual Harvest Festival. The event marks the sweet spot between the end of summer and the beginning of fall, so expect to find the best of both seasons. A bounty of craftspeople and food artisans will be onsite for shopping galore, so come in your comfiest walking shoes. Live performances, corn and hay mazes, and artisanal vendors are all on the lineup of attractions.

September 5-7

Friday, 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hudson Valley Community College, Troy

Take a trip northward to Troy and explore the best of country chic at this craft fair. Goods at the craft show are categorized into themes, including farmhouse style, whimsical, cottage, vintage, and traditional. Crafting aficionados can shop the décor of their dreams and pick up one-of-a-kind treats like candles, jewelry, and holiday décor.

September 12-14

Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Lyndhurst, Tarrytown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyndhurst Mansion (@lyndhurst_mansion)

Sneaking in at the tail end of summer craft fair season, Fall Crafts at Lyndhurst deserves a shoutout for its stunning location and range of creative professionals. Head over to the Tarrytown estate to revel in the changing of the seasons and shop from regional artisans. As a bonus, visitors can tour the mansion, snack on specialty foods, and go behind-the-scenes at craft demonstrations.

Related: Savage Wonder Serves up Art, Theater, and Wine in Beacon