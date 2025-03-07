Spring Into the Season at Hudson Valley Craft Fairs and Festivals

You know the *raises hands* emoji? That’s our mood now that spring is finally just around the corner in the Hudson Valley. To celebrate the arrival of the flower-power season and impending summertime vibes, we’re counting down the days to each and every one of the local craft fairs and festivals in the region. After all, there’s no better way to say hello to warm weather than by heading outdoors to browse handcrafted treats from talented makers.

Ready to get your shop on? Don’t forget to pack your reusable bags and throw on a pair of sunglasses! You’ll need both if you want to scout the stalls like a pro.

Aspire Brewing, Middletown

March 15, 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Celebrate National Craft Day with local Hudson Valley artisans at Aspire Brewing in Middletown. Browse a wide variety of vendors who craft everything from jewelry to birdhouses to crochet items as you sip Aspire’s own craft beer throughout the day. While this fest is an indoor affair, the 30,000-square-foot facility offers plenty of space for strolling through stands.

Main Street, Nyack

April 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Nyack is a lively little town on any given day, so when it comes alive for one of its regular street fairs, you can imagine the wealth of food, art, crafts, jewelry, and live music one can enjoy at this spring sidewalk sale. As exciting as the fair may be, don’t resist the urge to explore the many brick-and-mortar storefronts lining Nyack’s main drag or stroll on down to Memorial Park for unbeatable views of the Hudson River.

Bethany Arts Community, Ossining

April 26, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; April 27, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

With an array of flower pots, vases, and pitchers, this show ensures that you’ll have your garden ready for spring. The event will feature 11 different Hudson Valley artists and will include other pottery options such as mugs, bowls, cookware, and tea kettles for those who don’t like to garden. All of the artists at the show have their own unique techniques and specialties in ceramic work. Admission is free!

Stormville Airport, Stormville

April 26-27, May 24-25, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

It’s back! Stormville Airport kicks off a jam-packed season of flea market shopping in the Hudson Valley. If you’ve never been, go get yourself to the massive market and craft fair, which features hundreds of vendors. Bring a tote bag (or four) as you wander between stalls that pack everything from homemade jewelry to antique treasures and artisanal wares. Bring your appetite, too, because the market will also feature a variety of food truck vendors. This rain-or-shine event is outdoors, so don’t forget to check the forecast and slather on sunscreen before you go.

Lyndhurst Greenhouse Grounds, Tarrytown

May 2-4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Lyndhurst Spring Craft Show returns for another year and is the perfect place to spend a day shopping, eating, and socializing with others in the area. The fair will feature 200 craftspeople and makers who offer a variety of unique pieces and art. With handmade clothing, jewelry, sculptural works, metal, wood, glass, paintings, photography, and printmaking, there is something for everyone at Lyndhurst. In addition, there will also be food options at the fair, as well as tastings from local distilleries.

Washington Park, Albany

May 10-11

April showers bring May flowers in Albany! Celebrate the peak of spring with over 140,000 tulips in bloom at the festival. Honoring the Dutch heritage of the Capital Region, the festival will feature live entertainment, vendors, a fine art show, a variety of children’s activities, and the greatest grub the Capitol Region has to offer. Bring the whole family, since the event is free for all and tickets are not necessary.

Maple Lane, Woodstock

Opens May 17

If you plan any day trips to Woodstock this spring, don’t pass up a detour to the Mower’s Flea Market, which sets up shop every weekend beginning May 17 this year. Vendor booths run the gamut from antiques and collectibles to vintage clothing and crystals, so make sure to spend time at each and every table. Afterward, head into town for a finger-licking lunch at one of Woodstock’s foodie-favorite eateries.

Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck

May 24, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; May 25, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Antique lovers and history nuts alike will adore this annual Hudson Valley event, which takes place over Memorial Day weekend. Barn Star’s spring craft fair assembles an array of artifacts, accessories, and more from around the region and across the globe. This hybrid vintage market and historical exhibit spreads across three large buildings at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds. What’s more, there will be plenty to eat from an assortment of food trucks, and attendees can tie in a day trip to Rhinebeck.

Ulster County Fairgrounds, New Paltz

May 24-26

During Memorial Day weekend, the Woodstock-New Paltz Fair takes over the Ulster County Fairgrounds for three days of every kind of art you can conceive. From glass art and ceramics to wood furniture and specialty food, the fair is a must for creatives in the region. In addition to the beautiful art and handmade wares, visitors can enjoy live music, craft beer, and regional wine. Whether you return for old favorites or chat with new-to-you vendors, you’ll love spending a full day at the grounds with family or friends.

Hutton Brickyards, Kingston

May 30 – June 1, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Uptown Kingston is the perfect place to spend a day dining and shopping. While you’re there, explore the offerings of over 200 unique, modern makers at this year’s market. In addition, there will be live music from local talent, food and drinks from a bar and local vendors, and a full schedule of activities and demonstrations. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $20.

