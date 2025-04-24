7 Comedy Clubs to Laugh It up in the Hudson Valley

If your night out doesn’t take you to open mics, trivia games, or live music venues, head to the Hudson Valley’s comedy clubs instead. The perfect place for dinner, drinks, and a show, these destinations offer something silly for all types of humor, with standup, skits, and improv to keep you laughing all night long. Better yet, sign yourself up to showcase your comedic talent on the big stage.

Albany

Located in the Capital Region, Funny Bone Comedy Club is a hotspot for those who love to laugh. Here, you can grab tickets to see the hottest names in the local standup comedy scene and support up-and-comers in the field. The Albany destination also offers bites like nachos, wings, burgers, and fries to go alongside classic cocktails and craft beer.

Tilly’s Table, Brewster

Located on Tilly Foster Farm in Brewster, Tilly’s Table is a farm-to-table restaurant that boasts dishes made from home-grown ingredients. In addition to its impressive culinary offerings, Tilly’s Table also hosts The Funny Farm, the destination’s own comedy club. Enjoy some serious laughs at the venue during events throughout the year, including a Cinco de Mayo comedy night on May 9.

Ulster Park

Hudson Valley Improv provides award-winning improv training and entertainment that encourages people to connect, learn, and create through the beloved art of improvisation. The comedy club prides itself on making improv both accessible and affordable to all types of people, ensuring that everyone can experience the joy and benefits of improvisational theater. An ideal spot for anyone thinking of breaking into the comedy realm, Hudson Valley Improv teaches participants valuable skills such as quick thinking, active listening, collaboration, and adaptability that will translate to both improv and day-to-day life.

Mahoney’s Irish Pub & Steakhouse, Poughkeepsie

Located in the beloved Mahoney’s Irish Pub & Steakhouse, the Laugh It Up Comedy Club provides a fun-filled experience for all. With sets from the best comedians in and out of town, Laugh it Up will make you laugh until it hurts. The venue offers delicious food and drinks to pair with a vibrant atmosphere, making it the perfect spot to let loose and enjoy a night of endless laughs.

West Nyack

Born in Los Angeles, California in 2009, Levity Live is a renowned entertainment company that strives to bring laughter to the world at its many locations throughout the nation. Tucked inside the Palisades Center in West Nyack, the comedy club hosts some of the best acts around, including upcoming performances by Francis Ellis, Finesse Mitchell, Justin Silva, and more.

Suffern

A Suffern mainstay, Rhino Comedy features standup, improv, and variety acts at its Rockland County club. In between laughs, head to the venue’s Hardware Bar for small bites like mozzarella sticks, pizza, or spring rolls, along with speakeasy-style cocktails. The club also offers a comedy clinic and improv workshops and classes for those looking to perform.

Two Way Brewing Company, Beacon

Serious Comedy Theatre is seriously dedicated to making learning fun. The brand hosts performances out of Beacon’s Two Way Brewing Company and offers classes for those interested in trying their hand in all types of comedy with courses in improv, standup, and more. If participating isn’t your thing, opt to check out the hard work of Serious Comedy Theatre students and professionals at one of the shows.

