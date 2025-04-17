Where to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the Hudson Valley

Even though summer still feels like a far away idea, it seems to come a little early in the Hudson Valley every May 5. The yearly holiday of Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862 that is honored as much by Mexican Americans as it is by other United States citizens. The Hudson Valley region is no exception, as the holiday brings with it many parties and events that serve to remember the fifth of May with Mexican-influenced dinners, drinks, and culture.

Bar Vegan, Albany

May 3, 4-11 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Vegan (@barvegan_)

- Advertisement -

The Ultimate Cinco de Mayo bar crawl fiesta, this Capital Region party is an all-day affair. Kick things off at Bar Vegan on Lark Street, then make your way through Albany to celebrate the holiday with other festive attendees. Included in each ticket is free entry to area bars, cocktail specials, themed food, live music, and more fun for the early May celebration.

Cantina Taco & Tequila Bar, White Plains

May 3, 4-11 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cantina Taco &Tequila Bar (@cantinawhiteplains)

Moving from Albany to Westchester, this festive bar crawl also packs a punch with plenty of Cinco de Mayo fun for White Plains locals. Start your crawl at Cantina Taco and Tequila Bar for margaritas and Mexican food, then head out into downtown to visit local bars for more specialty drinks and food. Follow the digital pub crawl map and enjoy live music, DJs, and photo opportunities at each stop.

Finish Line Physical Therapy, New Rochelle

May 4, 9 a.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finish Line Physical Therapy (@finishlinept)

A different take on the holiday, New Rochelle’s Cinco de Mile event is perfect for runners and joggers alike. With two race options through the city (a one-mile course or tot trot), there is something for locals of all ages to enjoy. The kids start things off a 9 a.m. with their half-mile race, then the one-milers compete, followed by an award ceremony and post-race party. The races are rain or shine, so dress for the weather!

Pancho Villa’s Mexican Restaurant, Tannersville

May 5, 12 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pancho Villa’s (@panchovillas1)

In Greene County, Pancho Villa’s is the place to be come Cinco de Mayo. The Mexican restaurant hosts a party for Tannersville residents to come out and enjoy authentic eats and creative cocktails. Be sure to order the guacamole, then dig into flautas, arroz con pollo, chimichangas, and fajitas — and don’t forget the margaritas and mojitos on the side.

- Advertisement -

Carmel Creamery, Carmel

May 5, 2-8 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍦CARMEL CREAMERY (@thecarmelcreamery)

Known for themed days and all-natural ice cream, the Carmel Creamery celebrates the May holiday with its own party this year. Head to the Putnam County locale to try the parlor’s exclusive Chaco Taco flavor, which features a vanilla ice cream base with swirls of chocolate, dark chocolate pieces, peanuts, and waffle cone bits. If you want something other than a scoop, opt for the waffle taco sandwiches or mangonadas to lean into a summer vibe.

Tilly’s Table, Brewster

May 9, 6:30 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tillys Table (@tillystable_)

Cinco de Mayo comes a bit late to Tilly’s Table in Brewster this year, but the wait is worth it. The Funny Farm comedy club hosts comedians Sara Contreras, Bill Santiago, and Big Rhed for laughs all night long. Enjoy dinner with the show as the event will include a buffet complete with a taco station, chips, and guacamole in honor of the Mexican holiday.

Related: Here’s What to Do in the Hudson Valley This Week