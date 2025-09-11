The Chapman House Offers a Boutique Hotel Experience in Pawling

As anyone who’s been to Pawling can attest, the Dutchess County spot is more than a little charming. Filled with boutique shops and local flair, Pawling invites visitors to stop and stay awhile. Now, there’s more excuse than ever to do just that thanks to the recent opening of The Chapman House in the village.

Owned by the Daniels family, the same family that oversees Pawling’s Station Inn, The Chapman House aims to build upon the historic themes that its sister property boasts. The building itself dates to the 1800s and has since been restored to showcase elements like its original windows, moldings, and stair turnings to effortlessly blend historic charm with modern touches.

A House With History

Far prior to its debut in June 2025, The Chapman House was on the minds of David and Susan Daniels, its current owners. They had long admired the building from afar and remarked how ideal it would be as a boutique hotel. Plus, it was located just down the road from the Station Inn and a short jaunt away from the railroad station and the heart of Pawling.

So, when the building came up for sale, the Daniels family knew it was a sign. They acquired it and began the process of developing it into the boutique hotel it is today.

“Development was a long and careful process focused on preserving the historic integrity of the building while bringing it up to modern standards,” David Daniels explains. “We worked with renowned New York City-based architect Mary Langan to thoughtfully restore the space, reusing original elements like windows, molding, and stair turnings. At the same time, we added modern amenities – new bathrooms and sinks, a sprinkler system, and an ADA-compliant suite – to ensure it met the expectations of today’s guests.”

After that, it was time to decide upon a name. The Daniels family chose to honor David’s great grandmother Cora Chapman’s grandfather Richard, who served as the station master and ran the Station Restaurant across the street from the house.

“We didn’t know all of the family history surrounding the house itself when we bought it, but it turns out our relative Emma Chapman was married to George Chase and lived in the house for a short time in the 1920s,” David shares.

The Chapman House in Pawling

Now open to the public, The Chapman House features four luxury suites that evoke the charm of Victorian living. Each room has a unique color theme – choose from pink, purple, blue, or green – and all have their own cozy bedrooms and private sitting areas for relaxed stays. Luxury touches like intricately tiled showers, high-definition TVs, Nespresso coffee stations, and art by local artist Steve O’Neil add to the experience.

Additionally, the venue includes a number of shared spaces for guests, such as small reading nooks, a large common area, a communal kitchen and pantry, a Southern-style front porch with couch seating, and a spacious backyard with hammocks.

“Our goal was to create a warm, elegant retreat that reflects the charm of the past with the comfort of the present,” David notes.

On-Site Experiences

The Chapman House may be a relative newcomer to the region, but it’s already geared to make a local impact. Coming up, the Daniels family plans to host a no-cost writing residency this November 9-14 for four lucky writers. Applications were collected up through September 1, with a callout for emerging writers who have not yet published a book-length project. On November 13, The Chapman House will partner with the Pawling Free Library to host a reading and reception for residents as part of the residency experience, and the library will also provide dedicated workspace for residents for that week.

“We noticed other local inns doing similar residencies and thought it would be a great way to use our resources to support the arts,” David explains of their idea to offer the residency program. “We also thought it was a great opportunity to highlight our lovely small town to writers, a nature-adjacent haven with wonderful people, small businesses, and community resources like our public library.”

Coming up, the Daniels family hopes to host more writers’ workshops in the future and involve the Station Inn as well.

To learn more about The Chapman House or the writing residency, visit the hotel’s website.

The Chapman House

Pawling

