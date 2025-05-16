Celebrate Memorial Day at These Festive Hudson Valley Parades

Before you fire up the grill and celebrate the arrival of warmer weather this Memorial Day, head to your local parade and swing those American flags up high in honor of our nation’s heroes. Don’t have plans just yet? Here’s a rundown of the community parades and events happening across the Hudson Valley to help celebrate Memorial Day in style.
Albany County
Albany
When: Monday, May 26, 9 a.m.
Where: Begins at the corner of Central and Lexington Avenues and finishes at Academy Park
Cohoes
When: Thursday, May 22, 6 p.m.
Where: Starts at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Columbia Street and ends at Canal Square
Columbia County
Hillsdale
When: Monday, May 26, 12 p.m.
Where: Intersection of Routes 23 and 22
Dutchess County
Hyde Park
When: Monday, May 26, 10 a.m.
Where: North on Route 9 toward Town Hall
Poughkeepsie
When: Sunday, May 25, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Flag-changing ceremony at the Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park
Greene County
Athens
When: Monday, May 26, 9 a.m.
Where: Athens Ball Field to Athens American Legion Post 187
Catskill
When: Monday, May 26, 2 p.m.
Where: Starts on Water Street and marches down Main Street before ending at the gazebo at Dutchman’s Landing Park
Coxsackie
When: Monday, May 26, 1 p.m.
Where: East on Mansion Street to WWII monument and the Mansion Street Cemetery
Orange County
Goshen
When: Monday, May 26, 11 a.m.
Where: Starts on Erie Street with a ceremony at the Everett Memorial in Church Park
Monroe
When: Sunday, May 25, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Steps off from Smith’s Clove Park
Montgomery
When: Monday, May 26, 11 a.m.
Where: Begins at the corner of Clinton Street and Wallkill Avenue
Newburgh
When: Sunday, May 25, 10 a.m.
Where: Second Street to Union Avenue
Rensselaer County
Rensselaer
When: Sunday, May 25, 2 p.m.
Where: Kicks off in front of Beverwyck Cemetery and ends at City Hall
Sand Lake
When: Monday, May 26, 10 a.m.
Where: Starts from Averill Avenue in Westfall Village and ends at the Sand Lake Veteran’s Memorial Park
Rockland County
Congers
When: Saturday, May 24, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Association of Congers
Pearl River
When: Monday, May 26, 10 a.m.
Where: Starts at Key Bank on North Middletown Road
Ulster County
Hurley
When: Monday, May 26, 10 a.m.
Where: Starts on Zandhoek Road and ends in front of Hurley Town Hall
