Celebrate Memorial Day at These Festive Hudson Valley Parades

Before you fire up the grill and celebrate the arrival of warmer weather this Memorial Day, head to your local parade and swing those American flags up high in honor of our nation’s heroes. Don’t have plans just yet? Here’s a rundown of the community parades and events happening across the Hudson Valley to help celebrate Memorial Day in style.

Albany County

Albany

When: Monday, May 26, 9 a.m.

Where: Begins at the corner of Central and Lexington Avenues and finishes at Academy Park

Cohoes

When: Thursday, May 22, 6 p.m.

Where: Starts at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Columbia Street and ends at Canal Square

Columbia County

Hillsdale

When: Monday, May 26, 12 p.m.

Where: Intersection of Routes 23 and 22

Dutchess County

Hyde Park

When: Monday, May 26, 10 a.m.

Where: North on Route 9 toward Town Hall

Poughkeepsie

When: Sunday, May 25, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Flag-changing ceremony at the Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

Greene County

Athens

When: Monday, May 26, 9 a.m.

Where: Athens Ball Field to Athens American Legion Post 187

Catskill

When: Monday, May 26, 2 p.m.

Where: Starts on Water Street and marches down Main Street before ending at the gazebo at Dutchman’s Landing Park

Coxsackie

When: Monday, May 26, 1 p.m.

Where: East on Mansion Street to WWII monument and the Mansion Street Cemetery

Orange County

Goshen

When: Monday, May 26, 11 a.m.

Where: Starts on Erie Street with a ceremony at the Everett Memorial in Church Park

Monroe

When: Sunday, May 25, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Steps off from Smith’s Clove Park

Montgomery

When: Monday, May 26, 11 a.m.

Where: Begins at the corner of Clinton Street and Wallkill Avenue

Newburgh

When: Sunday, May 25, 10 a.m.

Where: Second Street to Union Avenue

Rensselaer County

Rensselaer

When: Sunday, May 25, 2 p.m.

Where: Kicks off in front of Beverwyck Cemetery and ends at City Hall

Sand Lake

When: Monday, May 26, 10 a.m.

Where: Starts from Averill Avenue in Westfall Village and ends at the Sand Lake Veteran’s Memorial Park

Rockland County

Congers

When: Saturday, May 24, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Association of Congers

Pearl River

When: Monday, May 26, 10 a.m.

Where: Starts at Key Bank on North Middletown Road

Ulster County

Hurley

When: Monday, May 26, 10 a.m.

Where: Starts on Zandhoek Road and ends in front of Hurley Town Hall

