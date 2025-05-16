Subscribe
Celebrate Memorial Day at These Festive Hudson Valley Parades

Honor the nation's heroes this Memorial Day weekend at commemorative celebrations and marches in the region.

May 16, 2025   |By and
Celebrate Memorial Day in the Hudson Valley
Here's where to celebrate Memorial Day in the Hudson Valley.

Adobe Stock / Cheryl Casey

Before you fire up the grill and celebrate the arrival of warmer weather this Memorial Day, head to your local parade and swing those American flags up high in honor of our nation’s heroes. Don’t have plans just yet? Here’s a rundown of the community parades and events happening across the Hudson Valley to help celebrate Memorial Day in style.

Albany County

Albany
When: Monday, May 26, 9 a.m.
Where: Begins at the corner of Central and Lexington Avenues and finishes at Academy Park

Cohoes
When: Thursday, May 22, 6 p.m.
Where: Starts at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Columbia Street and ends at Canal Square

Columbia County

Hillsdale
When: Monday, May 26, 12 p.m.
Where: Intersection of Routes 23 and 22

Dutchess County

Hyde Park
When: Monday, May 26, 10 a.m.
Where: North on Route 9 toward Town Hall

Poughkeepsie
When: Sunday, May 25, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Flag-changing ceremony at the Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Walkway Over the Hudson (@walkwayoverthehudson)

Greene County

Athens
When: Monday, May 26, 9 a.m.
Where: Athens Ball Field to Athens American Legion Post 187

Catskill
When: Monday, May 26, 2 p.m.
Where: Starts on Water Street and marches down Main Street before ending at the gazebo at Dutchman’s Landing Park

Coxsackie
When: Monday, May 26, 1 p.m.
Where: East on Mansion Street to WWII monument and the Mansion Street Cemetery

Orange County

Goshen
When: Monday, May 26, 11 a.m.
Where: Starts on Erie Street with a ceremony at the Everett Memorial in Church Park

Monroe
When: Sunday, May 25, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Steps off from Smith’s Clove Park 

Montgomery
When: Monday, May 26, 11 a.m.
Where: Begins at the corner of Clinton Street and Wallkill Avenue

Newburgh
When: Sunday, May 25, 10 a.m.
Where: Second Street to Union Avenue

Rensselaer County

Rensselaer
When: Sunday, May 25, 2 p.m.
Where: Kicks off in front of Beverwyck Cemetery and ends at City Hall 

Sand Lake
When: Monday, May 26, 10 a.m.
Where: Starts from Averill Avenue in Westfall Village and ends at the Sand Lake Veteran’s Memorial Park

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sand Lake Veterans Memorial (@sandlakeveterans)

Rockland County

Congers
When: Saturday, May 24, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Association of Congers

Pearl River
When: Monday, May 26, 10 a.m.
Where: Starts at Key Bank on North Middletown Road 

Ulster County

Hurley
When: Monday, May 26, 10 a.m.
Where: Starts on Zandhoek Road and ends in front of Hurley Town Hall

