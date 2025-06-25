Catskill Mountain Shakespeare Kicks off Its Summer Season

Choose a compelling tale by an English playwright who was inarguably one of the most talented writers in history. Assemble a group of classically trained and extremely passionate actors and production pros. Perform nightly in a classy outdoor setting nestled within the natural beauty of the Hudson Valley. That’s the story of Catskill Mountain Shakespeare (CMS), a thriving nonprofit theater company now in its sixth season.

Initially set to open in 2020, CMS’s inaugural season played out differently because of the pandemic. Thankfully, creativity prevailed in the form of filming two iconic Shakespearean forest scenes—from Macbeth and As You Like It—against the verdant backdrop of the Catskills, then putting the performances online for free viewing. Given the circumstances, it was a great way to give the community a taste of the organization’s determination and artistic capabilities.

In 2021, with pandemic restrictions easing, Twelfth Night ran for 10 outdoor performances. In 2022, a 12-show run of A Midsummer Night’s Dream included five sellouts. Following in 2023, As You Like It engaged 25 artists over 12 performances, and the CMS audience doubled thanks to a sponsorship from the Catskill Mountain Foundation and a move to Main Street in Hunter. The move paid off, as CMS celebrated its five-year anniversary last summer with an inaugural three-week community tour of The Tempest, a main stage production of Julius Caesar, and the premier of Catskill Mountain Shakespeare Youth Company, which culminated in an outdoor production of Hamlet.

A particular point of pride for CMS is the Outreach Program started in 2022, including pay-what-you-can performances, an LGBTQ+ Summer Social, a relaxed performance intended as a safe space for families and people with special needs, and free theatrical workshops for the community led by CMS professionals.

Back again for its sixth year of production and fifth year of live performance, CMS just concluded its three-week tour of Pericles at local schools and communities in May and is excited to announce its main stage production of Romeo and Juliet this July. Renowned as one of the greatest love stories ever told and directed by Rebecca Wahls, the production will run for 12 outdoor performances from July 12 through 27 under the tent at The Red Barn in Hunter.

Aside from the main stage production, the late summer Youth Company is a week-long intensive that introduces young thespians, grades six through 12, to theater and the world of Shakespeare. Led by professional actors and teaching artists, CMS Youth Company members will spend the week learning verse, getting on stage, and having fun Shakespeare-style. The youth intensive is staged at the Main Street Community Center in Windham and runs from August 4 through 8, with a special outdoor performance of The Comedy of Errors to showcase their work on August 9.

For ticket info, visit catskillmountainshakespeare.com.

Become a Volunteer! If you love live theater, consider helping Catskill Mountain Shakespeare grow its presence in the region. Very Important Volunteers, or VIVs for short, may serve as greeters, ushers, ticket takers, and more. Perks include a free ticket after volunteering for two shows and invites to special events. More info is available under the “Get Involved” tab on the website.

