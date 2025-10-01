5 Castles With Royal Views in the Hudson Valley

We know cottage core is in, and castles throughout the Hudson Valley offer the perfect landscape to live out your fairytale dreams. Whether you’re hunting down the perfect medieval landscape for a unique photo opp, you consider yourself something of an amateur architect, or you’re a local historian interested in each property’s story, these local castles are must-visits for all of the above.

Beacon

More than just a castle in Dutchess County, this destination has its own island. Bannerman Castle is located on Pollepel Island and is only accessible via boat – whether that be a personal kayak or a guided cruise is up to the visitor. Once upon a time, the island was considered haunted by indigenous tribes in the area, prompting superstitions and tales that were further perpetuated by the Dutch sailors who eventually came upon the land.

As for the castle itself, construction on the fortress began in 1901 after the land was purchased by the Bannermans. Modeled after Scottish castles, the resulting building served as an ammunition storage and a summer residence, and today it is a landmark where visitors can embark on tours, experience unique tasting dinners, and catch outdoor movies.

Garrison

In the spirit of Wicked: For Good coming out later this year, we would be remiss not to mention this Garrison gem. Known as Castle Rock, or Osborn Castle, the Gilded Age mansion is rumored to have inspired the witch’s castle in The Wizard of Oz, though it was not used in the film. Built in 1881 as a summer home for William H. Osborn, the castle is visible from West Point across the river – an academy to which The Wizard of Oz author L. Frank Baum had a known connection.

Visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the landmark can explore Castle Rock Unique Area, which is open year-round in Philipstown. The area consists of 129 acres of fields and wetlands, with carriage roads and views of the Hudson Highlands. The hilltop castle and its private driveway are off limits to the public, but a picnic in the shadow of the building is the next best thing.

New Paltz

Although Mohonk Mountain House is a resort complete with overnight accommodations, visitors can stop by for the day to experience all that the Victorian castle has to offer. The New Paltz estate has been family-owned and -operated by the Smiley family since 1869, when Albert Smiley purchased 300 acres and a 10-room inn. A National Historic Landmark, the resort was renovated and expanded until it became the Hudson Valley destination you know today.

As for its place in modern society, do we really have to tell you? We’re sure you’ve heard all about this all-inclusive staycation destination, from its delicious farm-to-table dining offerings to the outdoor recreation available on the property.

Brewster

Perhaps a lesser-known castle in the Hudson Valley, Morningthorpe Manor sounds like something straight out of Downtown Abbey – and in a lot of ways, it is. The building has a rich history that dates back to 1860, although the oldest building on the property’s 50 acres dates back to 1773. The manor’s builder was Seth B. Howe, a real estate magnate and accountant for the Ringling Brothers/Barnum & Bailey Circus.

The castle today is part of the Delancey Street Foundation, which is the country’s leading residential self-help organization for former substance abusers, ex-convicts, the homeless, and others in struggling positions. The foundation’s New York residents live in the restored castle and its adjacent buildings, though locals can visit for the views and spectacular holiday lights in December.

Millbrook

Though this Millbrook castle was built in 1970, you’d think it was transported directly from Medieval Europe. Wing’s Castle began as the whimsical idea of then-newlyweds Peter and Toni Ann Wing, and it grew into a fantastical castle structure on 12 acres of land. The building is largely constructed from recycled materials like bricks, stones, and wood from old barns and urban demolitions. From mosaic murals to terraced floors, the unique design of the structure earns it the reputation of being a live-in art project.

Just like Mohonk Mountain House, visitors can actually spend the night at this fairytale-come-true, as the Wing family has opened it up to the public as a bed and breakfast. Call ahead for availability to book the annex suite, the chamber room, the cottage, or the dungeon.

