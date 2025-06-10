7 Classic Car Shows for Automobile Enthusiasts in the Hudson Valley

Summer is basically here in the Hudson Valley, and with it comes all the nostalgic fun that makes the season so special in the region. When you’re not pulling up to the drive-in or grabbing a sweet cone at a local ice cream spot, spend your weekends at these classic car shows instead. Hot rods, electric vehicles, and motorcycles will all make an appearance at automobile events throughout the summer, so there’s something for motor enthusiasts of all kinds.

Main Street, Highland Falls

June 14, July 12, August 16, September 13, October 4

Presented by the Town of Highland Chamber of Commerce, this second annual car cruise and show series is back for 2025. Head to Main Street on one special Saturday each month to enjoy a beautiful display of classic, unique, and modern vehicles. Along with cars, indulge in food truck eats, music, vendors, raffles, and kid-friendly activities.

New Century, Port Jervis

June 14, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. & June 15, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

In Port Jervis, this year’s America the Beautiful Festival celebrates the United States Army’s 250th anniversary by honoring all veterans, military, and first responders. The festival features vendors, contests, music, food, and the Center of Influence Car Show. Don’t miss the high-octane celebration of horsepower and patriotism across five categories: cars, EVs, trucks, Jeeps, and bikes.

Orange County Government Center, Goshen

June 15, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Mustang Club of Orange County is throwing its 18th annual Father’s Day Spring Roundup Car Show this June. Head to the Orange County Government Center in Goshen to enjoy the show of all Ford and Mustang vehicles. The event includes music by DJ Solace, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Middletown Humane Society.

Washington Park, Albany

June 15, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

This Father’s Day weekend, the City of Albany presents its annual Dad Fest to celebrate all the fantastic fathers in the Capital Region. From live performances from The Wheel and Slippery When Wet NJ to family-friendly activities like rock climbing and bounce houses, the festival has something for everyone. When it comes to automobiles, Dad Fest features a can’t-miss classic car show with over 100 vehicles.

Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department, Mahopac Falls

June 21, 12-4 p.m.

Rev up your engines for the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department Car Show in Putnam County. The show includes classic and custom cars, motorcycles, and antique fire trucks, with trophies in multiple categories like Best Antique Apparatus, People’s Choice Award, and Top Motorcycles. Admission for spectators is free, with plenty of live entertainment, delicious food, and a 50/50 raffle.

Fully Loaded Performance, Germantown

July 19, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Fully Loaded Performance Shop at its sixth annual Vet2Vet Car Show and Wash in Columbia County. The day is full of cars, music, food, raffles, and veterans, and all proceeds are donated to the local Vet2Vet organization.

Riedlbauer’s Resort, Round Top

July 25-26

Hosted at Riedlbauer’s Resort in Round Top, Rodtober Fest is all about traditional rods and customs and vintage drags. On Friday, June 25, enjoy the test and tune, drag racing, and evening live music, then spectate the Reliability Run and car show on Saturday, June 26. Stay the night at the resort to make travel easier throughout the weekend.

