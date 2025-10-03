Support Breast Cancer Awareness at These Hudson Valley Events

October is the prime month for apple and pumpkin picking, but it is also the month that highlights breast cancer, the second deadliest cancer in women. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with the disease, an event that occurs once every two minutes. This calls for a need to find a cure and make early detection a priority. Attend one of these Hudson Valley events happening this October to help raise money for cure research and boost awareness about this women’s health issue.

Angry Orchard Cider House, Walden

October 3, 5-9 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upper Hand Photography (@upperhandphotography)

- Advertisement -

Raise a glass of cider with Walden Savings Bank at Angry Orchard’s Cider House as you do your part for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. With contests, raffles, live music from the Rachel Leeya five-piece band, lawn games, an illusionist, and more, the event is as good as it gets. Did we mention wood-fired pizza and hard cider? Ask the bartenders about the Give Back Tap, where $1 of every sale will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

New York Stewart International Airport, New Windsor

October 5, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Echo (@poweredbydjecho)

Join Men Wear Pink to honor breast cancer survivors, raise money, and spread awareness about reducing cancer risk. Put together a team of 10 to compete in a 100-foot plane pull or make a donation to the cause. The cost is $1,000 per team, and other competitions and activities will take place throughout the day, including food trucks, kids’ crafts, outdoor games, and face painting.

James Baird State Park, Pleasant Valley

October 5, 9:30 a.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miles of Hope (@milesofhopebcf)

Join the Miles of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation as it shows support for breast cancer survivors and fighters at the 22nd annual walk in honor of Marie Cole to raise funds for research and treatments. The opening ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m., and the walk will commence at 10 a.m. Arrive early to check out the raffles and merchandise for sale.

Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck

October 8, 5-8 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nuvance Health (@nuvancehealth)

As a celebration of compassion, community, and breast health, the Dutchess County Fairgrounds will be decked out for PinkFest. The event gives locals the chance to gather and celebrate Rhinebeck and Red Hook’s month-long Light the Village Pink campaign. This PinkFest, guests can expect a community fair with live music, fall treats like kettle corn and cotton candy, pumpkin decorating, pink gear giveaways, breast health education booths, and food trucks.

- Advertisement -

Red Barn Cidery, Congers

October 16, 2:30-5:30 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NTA Nanuet Teachers (@nta_nanuet_teachers)

Stop by Red Barn Cidery in Congers after school on October 16 for the Rockland County Teachers Association Pink Out. Make a $20 donation at the door to support breast cancer research, then check out over 15 raffle baskets valued at more than $100 each to try and win. Don’t forget to wear your pink and enjoy music and food throughout the afternoon.

Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, Central Valley

October 19, 7:30 a.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woodbury Common Premium Outlets (@wcpremoutlets)

The Woodbury Common Premium Outlets are turning pink this October at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. A survivor and caregiver recognition ceremony kicks things off before the crowd embarks on a 2.1-mile noncompetitive walk around the outlets. Family-friendly fun for all will conclude the day, and all funds raised will go toward research and free rides to chemo for patients in need.

Manhattanville University, Purchase

October 19, 9 a.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manhattanville University (@manhattanville_university)

The American Cancer Society holds annual walks around the country not only to promote breast cancer awareness, but also to raise money and honor those lost to the disease. Check-in for the Westchester walk begins at 9 a.m., and the 3.6-mile walk kicks off at 9:45 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear their brightest shades of pink and comfortable walking shoes.

Washington Park Parade Grounds, Albany

October 19, 10 a.m.

If you’re a northern Hudson Valley resident, head to this walk with the American Cancer Society. Beforehand, stop by the photo booth and listen in on breast cancer informationals, speeches, and recognition for caregivers and survivors. Registration opens at 10 a.m., and the 2.5k walk steps off at noon.

Related: What to Know About Breast Cancer in the Hudson Valley