11 Boutique Outfitters for Outdoor Gear in the Hudson Valley

Are you gearing up for a big hiking trip? Or do you want to check all your boxes before hunting season begins? Pay a visit to the region’s boutique outfitters for your pick of everything you could ever need to brave the outdoors. Whether you’re on the hunt for waterproof shoes, thermal clothing, or even equipment likes kayaks, fishing rods, or rock-climbing gear, the Hudson Valley’s outfitters probably have what you need in stock.

Rhinebeck

A staple on Rhinebeck’s Montgomery Street since 2004, Cabin Fever Outfitters specializes in outdoors apparel and gifts. Shop from brands like Patagonia, Prana, Topo Designs, United by Blue, and more stylish outerwear pieces, and also check out the store’s carefully curated collection of locally made products while you’re in town.

Tannersville

In Greene County, Camp Catskill is an ethical outdoor shop featuring sustainable hiking gear, footwear, clothing, and gifts. Along with signature merchandise featuring the Camp Catskill logo, the outfitter stocks brands like Cotopaxi, Topo Designs, Outdoor Research, and Fjall Raven. On social media, the Tannersville spot keeps locals informed on trail conditions, best boots for hiking, and other important outdoor tips.

Phoenicia

If you’re new to fly fishing, book a trip with Catskill Outfitters for a guided experience in the birthplace of the sport. If you’re just visiting to shop around, source your rods, reels, packs, camping gear, sunglasses, hats, and more at this Ulster County outdoor expert shop.

Kingston

Shop winter essentials, hiking gear, archery equipment, and more at Kenco Outfitters in Kingston. When you’re not boating in the summer, the boutique outfitter has everything you need for that winter ski trip and even offers shipping if you can’t quite make it out there. If you’re a pro with a bow yourself, book a time at the store’s archery range for target practice.

Nyack

This downstate gem is big on hiking in Rockland County, with packs, camping gear, boots, and even a section for young adventurers. Located on South Broadway, Long Path Outfitters is a one-stop shop to find everything from Camelbak to Burton to Fjall Raven.

Beacon

Set against the background of Mount Beacon, Mountain Tops Outfitters understands what goes into a long day in the outdoors. Founded by Beacon natives, the store is a 2025 Best of Hudson Valley winner for best sporting goods store that stocks snowshoes, trail poles, hiking packs, outerwear, and more on Main Street.

Cold Spring, Livingston Manor

Old Souls is for those seeking style and comfort, with two locations in the Hudson Valley. Located on Main Street in both Cold Spring and Livingston Manor, the boutique outfitter has a wide selection of jackets, fly fishing equipment, water bottles, bags, and anything else you might pack for your hike. Browse the colorful pennant designs to take something home that reps the region.

Gardiner

At Pitch Pine Outfitters, you can expect to find all your “gear for the ‘Gunks,” from hiking boots and shoes to trekking poles and first aid kits. Along with all the outdoor necessities, Pitch Pine also has some surprising treasures like locally made active lifestyle jewelry, kids’ toys, natural body care, and other handy gadgets.

New Paltz

At Rock and Snow in New Paltz, specialists in rock climbing, snowshoeing, ice climbing, and cross country skiing are ready to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Located just up the road from popular hiking and rock climbing destinations like Minnewaska State Park Preserve and Mohonk Preserve, the shop offers all the essentials, plus a consignment annex and seasonal events.

Walden

Your Orange County destination for the outdoors, Thruway Sporting Goods is as much about hiking and fishing as it is about hunting. The boutique outfitter stocks popular outdoor brands and is currently featuring camo wear and other hunting gear as the season approaches.

Windham

Whether it’s winter or summer when you pay a visit to Windham Mountain Outfitters, the shop has you covered. Located in the town of Windham, it’s an ideal place to get your skiing, boarding, biking, or hiking gear or bring your own equipment in for repairs. Just “look for the red roof” and consult with the experts for local trails to hit before you leave.

