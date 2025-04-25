The Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project Honors Catskills History

In the catalog of historic moments in the Hudson Valley’s history, the Borscht Belt era shines. It was during this time, roughly from the 1920s to the 1980s and 1990s, that the foothills of the Catskill Mountains became known as one of the country’s top vacation destinations. In a location that spanned across Sullivan and Ulster counties, families flocked to iconic hotels (think Grossinger’s and the Concord) like never before. As they did, they helped create a space that celebrated Jewish-American culture, spotlighted standup comedy, and became a hub for sports.

Today, the Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project wants to bring back memories of the era. Launched in 2022, the project aims to commemorate the locations that had a significant impact on Borscht Belt history with the hopes of educating and inspiring future generations.

The Team Behind the Project

It has the perfect team to do so, too. Marisa Scheinfeld, the project’s founder and director, is also a talented photographer and the author of The Borscht Belt: Revisiting the Remains of America’s Jewish Vacationland. She’s joined by co-founder and research coordinator Louis Inghilterra, a Borscht Belt historian; Jerry Klinger, the president and founder of the Jewish American Society for Historic Preservation; historian and copywriter Kelli Huggins; public relations and visual coordinator Isaac Jeffreys, a photographer with a focus on the Hudson Valley and Catskills; Sullivan County historian John Conway; and project liaison Stacey Nemerson-Palant.

For Scheinfeld in particular, it seemed like only a matter of time before she stepped into the project. After a childhood spent in the Catskills, she published her first book on the Borscht Belt and is currently at work on a book about hidden, unknown, and unseen histories in the Catskills and the Hudson Valley. Now based in northern Westchester, she explains how, after being first approached by Klinger to launch a marker project in 2018, they reconnected in 2022 and decided to get to work on it.

“I put together a team and immediately realized that while we wanted to make this historical marker trail, the project could be and should be bigger,” she explains. She and her team began brainstorming ways to extend the project to include immersive experiences and additional programming. They launched their first marker in Monticello in May 2023, with plans to introduce a total of 20 to the community by 2026.

“The Borscht Belt Historic Marker Project is a historic marker trail and a variety of compendium programs created by myself [and] a group of locals, artists, and historians who are seeking to dedicate historic places where the Borscht Belt transpired,” she observes of the project’s overall vision.

A Growing Presence

Already, the group is hard at work placing markers in public spaces in towns along the Borscht Belt. The project has dedicated nine markers so far, with plans to increase that number to 15 this year. At the dedications, she and her team plan a spread of programming that includes everything from dedications to concerts and art shows. Once all the markers are set and ready, the group will launch a self-guided driving audio tour to go with it.

So where are the markers exactly? They are or will be in towns along the Borscht Belt in both Sullivan and Ulster counties. So far, markers have been placed at historic locations in Monticello, Mountain Dale, Swan Lake, Fallsburg, South Fallsburg, Kiamesha Lake, Hurleyville, Bethel, and Woodbridge. In 2025, locals can expect more markers to be placed in Ellenville, Greenfield Park and Ulster Heights, Loch Sheldrake, Woodbourne, Parksville, and Livingston Manor. This summer’s rundown of dedications kicks off on May 24 in Ellenville and continues through October.

“We’ve put a lot of effort to make our 2025 programming as dynamic and immersive as possible and are so excited to dive into Borscht Belt history by bringing our audience to many iconic spaces of the past,” Scheinfeld shares, adding that this summer’s schedule includes a historic Borscht Belt tour, a film screening in an iconic Borscht Belt nightclub, illustrated talks, a community gathering, and a Borscht Belt bash.

Keeping the Spirit of the Borscht Belt Alive

When reflecting upon the project’s significance in the community, Scheinfeld notes the impact of the Catskills upon so many lives.

“It’s really about the Catskills at large,” she observes. “So many people from the Hudson Valley know about the Catskills, have been to the Catskills, vacationed in the Catskills. Maybe they’ve heard about the Borscht Belt and they want to go see the places and the lists of hotels and bungalow colonies that our markers have on them. We hope this will be a really interesting project not only for older generations but for younger generations.”

As the project has continued to grow, it’s garnered attention from locals and a few more famous faces, such as Mel Brooks.

“I love looking at these plaques and am thrilled so many people still care about the Borscht Belt!” Mel Brooks shares.

An Exciting Summer for the Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project

To expand the initiative even further, Scheinfeld and team recently launched a line of merch with Merch Motel that brings the nostalgia of the Borscht Belt era to life. Think postcard-style sticker packs and Grossinger’s keychains, with new items to be added this summer.

With the continuous rollout of markers, which feature images and QR codes to provide additional information on each site, as well as the driving tour and merch line, the Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project does its part to preserve a sliver of history that was and continues to be impactful in the Hudson Valley region’s past, present, and future.

“We hope not only are the markers educational, [but] they teach about history, they promote education, they’re celebratory, and they become something that exists for generations to come,” she says.

The next marker dedication takes place on May 24 in Ellenville and is free to attend. To learn more about the Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project and its upcoming events, visit the website.

