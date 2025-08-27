Where to Throw the Ultimate Birthday Party for Kids in the Hudson Valley

As the school year starts, kids get excited to learn, have fun, and make new friends. So, when their birthday rolls around and they are excited to invite friends from school, make party planning easy by hosting at one of these vibrant Hudson Valley locations.

West Haverstraw

What kid doesn’t want to celebrate with bowling, laser tag, and arcade games? While there are a number of party package options, the “Triple Play” package features the most activities. It includes 45 minutes of bowling, a reserved laser tag timeslot, a $12 arcade game card, pizza, unlimited drinks, ice cream, and a party pro to host the event. This option costs $389.99 and includes 10 guests. Be sure to plan on bringing cake or cupcakes, as Break Point does not supply them for parties.

Newburgh

What better way to tap into what the Hudson Valley has to offer than hosting a child’s birthday party at an orchard? Events are hosted in the party barn next to the “Little Village” playground, a favorite for little ones. It costs $375 to host a party at the orchard and includes 10 containers to pick in-season fruit, a tractor-pulled wagon ride, and time to visit the animals. Add on a dozen homemade cider donuts for $15 and coffee or cider for $16 (serves 10-12 cups). Party hosts are welcome to bring their own food, paper items, and other party goods and set up 30 minutes before the party begins. Two parties can be scheduled a day, with time slots running from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m. Guests can also order pizza for delivery instead of bringing food; Villa Italia and Brooklyn Pizza both deliver.

Poughkeepsie

Combine education and fun at the Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum. With three party options, rent out the party space or the entire museum for a day of discovery and excitement. Guests will have access to museum exhibits and free activities all day. Party hosts are responsible for all setup and cleanup and must provide their own food, paper products, beverages, tablecloths, and serving utensils. Be sure to check the website for frequently asked questions and party restrictions.

Albany

Skip the party planning stress and book a party at Urban Air Adventure Park. An indoor playground, trampoline, ziplines, go-karts, and other fun attractions are perfect for a group of energy-filled kiddos. Every party includes balloons, plates, napkins, forks, Urban Air socks, bottled water, tablecloths, setup, cleanup, and other essentials. Build an event by choosing either the ultimate or deluxe attractions package (ultimate includes all attractions), with add-ons including food and party space options.

Beacon

A “Kids Painting pARTy” is perfect for a little artist who wants to celebrate by creating their own masterpiece. Hosting a party costs $500 for 10 guests and lasts two hours with guided painting instruction. All supplies will be provided: paints, aprons, brushes, easels, 8×10” canvases, paper towels, and water cups. All guests will get to paint and bring their work of art home. Food packages, face painting, or cupcake decorating can be added for an additional cost.

Voorheesville

Have a kid that loves to climb? At WildPlay Thatcher, kiddos get to safely climb and swing through the trees, taking play to new heights. The “Kids Birthday Bundle” starts at $24.99 per person and welcomes those between the ages of five and 12. The adventure course includes log bridges, tightropes, cargo nets, and buoy ziplines. The celebrant gets a WildPlay birthday bandana and the opportunity to jump on the 40-foot “What’s to Fear Jump.”

Ulster Park

Roller skating, bumper cars, arcade games, and laser tag will have kids smiling from ear to ear. With a plethora of birthday party package options, Wood’n Wheel is the ultimate destination to celebrate. Packages costs anywhere from $298 to $345.50, with all options including pizza, a Pepsi beverage, popcorn, soft serve ice cream, and cupcakes. Be sure to check the website for more in-depth descriptions and party upgrade options.

