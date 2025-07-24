These Are the Best Summer Activities to Try in the Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley summers are for camping, festivals, drive-ins, and more good old-fashioned fun. When we announced our 2025 Best of Hudson Valley winners in our July issue, we recognized all kinds of fun and leisure activities to bookmark in the region, from Christmas attractions to pumpkin patches. For this guide, we’re focusing on the best summer activities to try in the Hudson Valley, so you can make sure to add them to your seasonal bucket list.

Entertainment

Bethel

Best of: outdoor music venue

If you’re catching a concert in the Hudson Valley this summer, chances are it’s at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. It comes as no surprise that this outdoor music venue is a 2025 Best of Hudson Valley winner for its Catskills views and big names in music. Still to come this August are Dierks Bentley, The Offspring, and the Jonas Brothers.

Kingston

Best of: Hudson River cruise

Even if you’ve lived in the region for years, exploring the river via cruise ship is always a worthy experience. Hop aboard Hudson River Cruises in Kingston to enjoy clear views of the historic Hudson River lighthouses, waterfront mansions, and other notable sites. Better yet, book the Rip Van Winkle II for private events and group tours.

Poughkeepsie

Best of: drive-in theater

Nothing beats a clear evening accompanied by a drive-in movie. Make it a double feature at this Best of Hudson Valley winner’s theater, which just so happens to have the largest screen in the tri-state area. Since 1955, the Overlook Drive-In has been a staple of the region for its lineup of summer blockbusters and fully stocked snack bar.

Festivals

Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck

Best of: annual festival and county fair

Presented each year by the Dutchess County Agricultural Society, this county fair has remained a facet of summertime fun since 1841. The Dutchess County Fair is a winner for two of the best summer activities this year, for best annual festival and best county fair. As the second largest county fair in the state, the Rhinebeck classic is a can’t-miss event for its midway rides, agricultural demonstrations, fried food, and a killer entertainment schedule.

Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck

Best of: food festival

Located at the same site as the Dutchess County Fair, the Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival rolls around in September to bring plenty of wine and wine-themed delights to the region. The fest boasts over 300 vendors, including local wineries, food trucks, fine arts and crafts, and plenty of antiques. Enjoy tastings, demonstrations from professional chefs, and live music throughout the weekend.

Ulster County Fairgrounds, New Paltz

Best of: arts and craft fair

Not just a summer staple but a year-round happening, the Woodstock-New Paltz Arts and Crafts Fair is ideal for creatives and anyone looking to shop local. Taking place over Labor Day weekend this summer, it’s the perfect chance to explore 200 artists and makers, demonstrations, entertainment beer, wine, and spirits.

Outdoor Activities

Highland

Best of: horseback riding stable/ranch

When the weather is warm, it’s best enjoyed outdoors. Rocking Horse Ranch is the ultimate family vacation destination with plenty of to-dos, from a water park and tubing to bungee jumping and live music. The Highland venue is our 2025 Best of Hudson Valley winner for horseback riding, so make sure to get back in the saddle during your visit.

Fishkill

Best of: water park

Having trouble staying cool with all these heat waves? SplashDown Beach in Fishkill has you covered. Dubbed “America’s biggest little water park,” the amusement center is fun for all ages with 15 attractions ranging from massive slides to lagoons for lounging. While adults are more than welcome to get in on the fun, this is certainly the best summer activity for the little ones.

Copake

Best of: campground

Book this spot in Columbia County for your annual family camping trip this summer. Surrounded by views of the Berkshires, Waubeeka is an RV campground with pretty much everything you’d want out of a vacation. Amenities at this Copake spot include a swimming beach, mini golf, paddleboards, pedal carts, pickleball, basketball courts, horseshoe pits, a dog park, fishing, and so much more.

