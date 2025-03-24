Subscribe
Subscribe
Things to Do

Go Blue With Autism Awareness Events in the Hudson Valley

Celebrate World Autism Awareness Day and National Autism Acceptance Month this April at these supportive events in the region.

March 24, 2025   |By
autism awareness
Adobe Stock / Chinnapong

According to the latest data on autism spectrum disorder (ASD) from the CDC, about one in 36 children has been identified with autism, and ASD occurs in all racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups. To support this community and increase autism awareness, April is National Autism Acceptance Month, and April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day. Throughout the month in the Hudson Valley, individuals can get in on the “Go Blue” action with events that support and recognize autism in local communities.

Mr. Anderson Ale Launch Party

Mill House Brewing Company, Poughkeepsie
April 3, 5-7 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Kick off Autism Acceptance Month with a pint of Mr. Anderson Ale at Mill House Brewing Company. A specialty brew available during the month of April, the Mill House and Anderson Center for Autism collab is a Scottish ale, and Anderson team members, friends, family, supporters, and all are welcome to enjoy the launch party. Ticket sales benefit the center, and everyone who attends will be entered to win a pair of Air Pod Pros.

EggstaOrdinary Easter: Inclusive Egg Hunt

Raymour & Flanigan Showroom, Latham
April 5, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

Celebrate Easter in style during this inclusive egg hunt in the Capital Region. A supportive and fun event for children of all abilities, the EggstraOrdinary Easter egg hunt benefits Autism Society Greater Hudson Region. Hidden eggs in the Raymour & Flanigan showroom will be filled with sensory prizes, the Easter Bunny will make an appearance, and raffle tickets will be available for purchase.

Hudson Valley Walk for Autism

James Baird State Park, Pleasant Valley
April 26, 10 a.m.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abilities First (@abilitiesf)

- Partner Content -

The 2025 Hudson Valley Walk for Autism is set for April 26 at James Baird State Park. Come out to spend the day filled with resource providers, vendors, music, games, activities, raffles, special guests, and more as you celebrate autism awareness, inclusivity, and acceptance. Complete pre-registration online to reserve a signature t-shirt for the walk.

Annual Autism Acceptance Gala

Wiltwyck Golf Club, Kingston
April 26, 6-10 p.m.

Renowned for its engaging events, the Center for Spectrum Services hosts this Autism Acceptance Gala in Kingston annually to raise awareness and support of ASD. This year’s theme is Venetian Masquerade, so attendees will want to come dressed in masks to enjoy the evening of elegance. The gala will feature honors and awards, a live and silent auction, raffles, and more.

9th Annual Leap for Autism

Skydive the Ranch, Gardiner
May 3, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Are you ready to take the big jump? Presented by Greystone Programs, Leap for Autism is a skydiving event during which everyone soars in Gardiner. The fundraiser is a family-friendly celebration that seeks to unleash creativity and unlock potential with transformative experiences. Along with skydives, the event includes a bubble activity center, face painting, arts and crafts, live entertainment, food trucks, virtual reality experiences, and online events for those who can’t make it.

BluePath Service Dogs Walkathon

FDR State Park, Yorktown Heights
May 10

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BluePath Service Dogs (@bluepathdogs)

Based out of Wappingers Falls, BluePath Service Dogs provides autism service dogs to offer safety, companionship, and opportunities for independence to those who live with ASD. Just after Autism Acceptance Month ends, the organization hosts its ninth annual Walkathon to raise funds in support of BluePath’s mission. All are welcome to participate in the walk, which takes place at FDR State Park with one- and three-mile options.

Related: 5 Hudson Valley Airbnbs Made for a Spring Getaway

Our Digital Partners

Learn how to become a digital partner ...

Your guide to the people, places and activities that define the beautiful and ever-changing Hudson Valley region.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Our Publications

Get Our Email Updates

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Unveiled: A Boutique Bridal Brunch is February 23!

Our Best of Hudson Valley ballot is open through January 31!

Our Women in Business Awards event is December 5!

Holiday flash sale ... subscribe and save 50%

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.