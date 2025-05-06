Assembly Is a New Cultural Hub & Event Venue in Kingston

Spanning four restored 19th-century buildings in the historic Stockade District of Kingston, Hotel Kinsley is a premier destination on the banks of the Hudson. The Ulster County hotel offers 42 uniquely designed rooms, Restaurant Kinsley, and a cocktail bar, with amenities like fireplaces, soaking tubs, a massage room, and a gym. Now, Hotel Kinsley adds a new attraction to its lineup with Assembly: a 450-person event venue located on the top floor of a historic former schoolhouse on Wall Street.

News of the new cultural hub comes as the boutique hotel also announces it has joined the global Design Hotels collection. A curated network of independent properties known for bold design, local connection, and immersive guest experience, Design Hotels’ portfolio includes over 300 independently owned and operated hotels. As a member of the prestigious collection, Hotel Kinsley can continue to provide guests with a boutique hotel experience, but with thoughtful design, local immersion, and unique character that far surpass the standard hotel.

“From the beginning, our vision for Hotel Kinsley was to create something rooted in Kingston’s history and energy while also offering a modern, design-forward experience,” says Charles Blaichman, who co-owns Hotel Kinsley with Michael Barry. “Becoming part of the Design Hotels community affirms that vision—and with the opening of Assembly, we’re excited to further provide a cultural and creative hub for both locals and visitors.”

In an effort to expand the hotel’s footprint and creative mission, Assembly honors the building’s original character with soaring ceilings, exposed brick, and arched windows, while also offering modern amenities like a built-in stage, state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems, and flexible layout options. The new Wall Street venue is ideally suited for concerts, film screenings, weddings, corporate retreats, and art exhibitions. Separate from the main space, Assembly’s conference room provides more intimacy for smaller meetings, offsites, and retreats, with seating for up to 40 people.

Assembly is quickly becoming a hub and already has a stacked summer lineup, with acts ranging from musical performances to burlesque shows. With acoustic design by legendary local architect John Storyck and system design by DNR Laboratories, the venue is the perfect place to enjoy an unforgettable show. Catch artists like Sara Bareilles, White Denim, Bonny Light Horseman, Bob Mould, Iris Dement, and more on the Assembly stage, and look forward to more events like art exhibitions, DJ club nights, markets, and community gatherings.

Assembly is located at 236 Wall Street in Kingston.

