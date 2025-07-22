Adult Summer Camp Events Tap Into Nostalgia in the Hudson Valley

For kids, summer camp is gold. School fades to a distant memory as days filled with activities, friends, and sunshine take center stage. That’s why it’s hard not to feel like adults get the short end of the summer camp stick. Stuck at work instead of by the pool, grown-ups miss out on the fun that defines summertime in the Hudson Valley. No longer! This year, the older crowd deserves a spot of warm weather entertainment, too. Take a page from the little ones’ book and head to these local hotspots for adult summer camp events. Just like the camps of your childhood, they’ll get you out and about, introduce you to new people, and even help you to learn something new.

Kingston

Come for: camp vibes

Are you sick of being stuck in your home office? Check out this co-working space in Kingston for all the camp vibes. Enjoy a selection of New York roasted coffee and espresso, shop local snacks, browse a menu filled with camp favorites like sandwiches and breakfast items, and kick back in the canteen for pinball, karaoke, and movie screenings once 5 p.m. strikes. Hit the bar after work hours for craft beverages and cocktails during Camp Kingston’s Camp After Dark events.

Hillsdale

Come for: aerial adventure park

Excitement awaits in Columbia County at Catamount Mountain Resort this summer. While the Hillsdale destination is a hit for skiing and boarding in the colder months, the venue’s aerial adventure park inspires play for all ages from May through October. Strap in to a harness and meander your way across an extensive network of ropes courses, wooden platforms, zip lines, and more obstacles in the treetops. The park features nine courses of varying difficulties, so there is something for everyone.

Hopewell Junction

Come for: outdoor yoga

This Dutchess County farm offers pick-your-own fruits almost year-round, as well as a farm store filled with goodies ranging from apple cider donuts to embroidered hats. Visit on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. for outdoor yoga sessions led by local studio RedTail Power Yoga on the wraparound porch. Take in scenic mountain and rolling orchard views as you find your balance.

Tivoli, Hudson

Come for: canoe adventures

Join the staff naturalists at Hudson River National Estuarine Research Reserve for a free educational canoe trip this summer. Explore tidal marshes, observe birds and wildlife, and discover unique plants in the Tivoli North Bay and Stockport Flats in Dutchess and Columbia Counties. All gear is provided, registration is required, and canoe trips are suitable for anyone six years of age and up.

Pine Bush

Come for: horseback riding

Get back in the saddle this summer at Juckas Stables in Pine Bush. The equestrian destination offers trail rides for everyone, young and old, with camps for kids and lessons for adults. Interested in a quick horseback ride? Sign up for the 45-minute trail ride led by an experienced and friendly guide to explore sunny fields, shaded woods, forests, and ponds via horseback.

Montgomery

Come for: art classes

Do you miss the allure of summer camp arts and crafts? Wallkill River Center for the Arts in Montgomery understands that art is for people of all ages, and that’s why this destination offers adult art classes. Whether you’re interested in learning the ins and outs of oil painting, animation, watercolor, drawing, or plein air painting, the art center has a spot for you in its creative community.

Windham

Come for: campfire s’mores

What’s summer camp without campfires and s’mores? Wylder Windham in Greene County is big on late-night gatherings in the Catskills — especially around its crackling fire pits. Cozy up under starry skies and build your dream s’more, whether that be classic, creative, or completely over-the-top.

