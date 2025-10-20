Adult Halloween Parties Offer Spirited Fun in the Hudson Valley

Sure, Halloween is often associated with kids trick-or-treating in spooky costumes, but who says adults can’t dress up for the festivities as well? This October, the Hudson Valley hosts a number of 21-plus Halloween parties that bring the frights, the booze, and the dance floor moves. Get into the spooky spirit and come dressed for the occasion to participate in costume contests galore at parties throughout the region.

Brotherhood Winery, Washingtonville

October 25, 7-11 p.m.

Renowned as America’s Oldest Winery, Brotherhood Winery in Washingtonville hosts this Halloween Ball yearly to celebrate the holiday. Guests will step into an 185-year-old wine cellar for a night of bold costumes, spirits, dancing, and a lavish buffet. Costumes are required for entry, and undercover judges will be roaming the crowd to reward the most creative looks with bottles of wine.

The Silk Factory, Newburgh

October 25, 8 p.m.

Known for its massive Hudson Valley parties, The Silk Factory in Newburgh is gearing up for a big production this October. The annual event in Orange County includes music by DJ Xtreeme, food, drinks, dancing, and some pretty enticing prizes. Dress in your spookiest getup and come prepared to stay out late into the wee hours of the morning. Tickets are $30 online or $40 at the door.

The Tin Barn, Clermont

October 31, 6 p.m.

Because the Tin Barn’s past adult Halloween parties have been hits, the Clermont destination is running it back for 2025. Taking place on Halloween night, this shindig features a DJ, plenty of dancing, spooky cocktails, a costume contest with a prize for best dressed, and a food truck for good eats. Entry is only $15 per person.

Angry Orchard Cider House, Walden

October 31, 7-11 p.m.

Does anything sound more fun than partying in an orchard on Halloween? The Angry Orchard Cider House in Walden hosts this bash complete with tarot card readings, FX makeup artists, a costume contest, and cider, of course. DJ Bryan Junior will be spinning classics all night long, so look forward to hearing “Thriller” at least once, with tickets at $30 per person.

The Partition, Saugerties

October 31, 7:30 p.m.

In Ulster County, The Partition is the place to be come the weekend – especially on Halloween. The Saugerties bar throws a costume contest on October 31 with a $500 cash prize for the most creative, spooky, or downright hilarious costume. There will be drinks all night, no cover fee, and live music by The Breakout Kings.

Return Brewing, Hudson

October 31, 9-11:30 p.m.

Hudson needs a Halloween party, and Return Brewing is making it happen with an event just for adults. Come in costume or wear as much red as you can to sip craft brews and dance the night away to music by DJ Michael V., who will be spinning house music, disco, and bloody remixes. Advanced tickets are just $10 or $15 at the door.

Beekman Arms, Rhinebeck

October 31, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Want to party in America’s oldest operating inn? Head to the Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck for a one-of-a-kind Monster’s Ball on October 31. Channel your inner monster and compete in the costume contest, hit the dance floor with music from one of the area’s best DJs, and revel at magic tricks, tarot readings, and axe-throwing activities. Tickets for the open bar are $95, while basic admission is $65.

