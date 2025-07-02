Brands That Stand the Test of Time

When it comes to building a durable, low-maintenance, and long-lasting outdoor space, Trex is the decking brand you can trust. Named “America’s Most Trusted Outdoor Decking” for five consecutive years, Trex is synonymous with quality, innovation, and reliability. Williams Lumber, “the name you know and trust” is an exclusive dealer of Trex with seven locations across the Hudson Valley, is proud to offer these premium decking solutions. For nearly 80 years, Williams has provided expert advice and the best products available, helping homeowners create outdoor spaces that stand the test of time.

As an exclusive Trex dealer, Williams brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep understanding of the Trex product line. With warranties ranging from 25 to 50 years, Trex decking provides unparalleled durability and longevity. Unlike traditional wood, Trex is resistant to fading, staining, and rotting, making it the ideal choice for homeowners seeking a low-maintenance, long-lasting solution that will look great for years to come.

Durability: Trex decking is incredibly durable, made from a blend of wood fibers and recycled plastic. It resists cracking, splintering, and rotting, making it a long-lasting choice for your deck.

Low Maintenance: Unlike traditional wood decks, Trex doesn’t need to be sanded, stained, or sealed every year. Simply cleaning it with soap and water is usually enough to maintain its appearance.

Eco-Friendly: Trex uses a high percentage of recycled materials in its decking, such as reclaimed wood and plastic. It’s an environmentally responsible option for sustainable outdoor living.

Fade and Stain Resistance: Trex decks are resistant to fading and staining, even after years of exposure to sunlight, rain, and harsh weather conditions. This ensures your deck will look great for many years.

Variety of Styles: Trex offers a wide range of colors, textures, and finishes, so you can find a style that matches your home’s aesthetic and your personal preferences.

Safety: The composite material of Trex is slip-resistant, which can be particularly important for homes with children or pets. It also doesn’t splinter, reducing the risk of injury.

Weather-Resistant: Trex decking can withstand extreme weather conditions, whether it’s intense heat, freezing cold, or heavy rain. It’s built to handle the elements year-round.

Warranty: Trex provides an excellent warranty, typically 25 years for residential use, which shows the manufacturer’s confidence in their product’s long-term performance and quality.

Easy to Clean: Trex decking is simple to clean, requiring only an occasional sweeping or a wash with mild soap and water. There’s no need for heavy-duty cleaning products or annual maintenance.

Increased Home Value: Installing a Trex deck can enhance the aesthetic appeal of your home and increase its resale value. Buyers appreciate low-maintenance, durable outdoor spaces that are also stylish.

With Trex decking, Williams ensures you get both exceptional quality and unmatched service. Visit one of our seven Hudson Valley locations today to discover how Trex can transform your outdoor space. Let Williams, your trusted Trex dealer, help you NAIL IT RIGHT THE FIRST TIME.