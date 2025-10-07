Subscribe
Ulster’s Best 

Whether you’re familiar with the county or exploring for the first time, celebrate the best of Ulster County with a visit and learn more about the county that’s named after the ancient Irish province, Ulster. From art galleries and concerts to hiking and skiing, Ulster offers something for everyone. These are just a few of the must-know businesses that make Ulster extraordinary. 

October 7, 2025

GlampstarHOP EnergyJar’d Wine Pub Sheeley Roofing 

Create extraordinary memories: GlampStar  

GlampStar provides glamping without the hassle and luxury without the limits, transforming your event into an unforgettable experience. From setup to tear down, our team handles every detail—so you can relax and celebrate. That includes memory foam beds, chandeliers and plush rugs, and from one to 24 luxury tents, depending on your group size. From intimate gatherings to grand celebrations, GlampStar customizes every package to your vision. Create extraordinary memories—without lifting a finger. 

GlampStar  
Hudson Valley and beyond 
845.532.6939 
www.GlampStar.com   

Count on personalized energy solutions: HOP Energy 

HOP Energy provides heating oil, propane, and HVAC services with localized support you can count on. As one of the fastest-growing full-service energy providers, we proudly serve over 100,000 residential and commercial customers with competitive pricing, expert service, and emergency response. For over 90 years, we’ve built our reputation on strong relationships, community-focused service, and a commitment to excellence. With local teams delivering personalized energy solutions, we ensure your home or business stays comfortable all year round. 

HOP Energy 
625 Sawkill Rd 
Kingston 
866.395.7220 
www.hopenergy.com  

Wine and dine in an intimate pub: Jar’d Wine Pub 

Located in the heart of Water Street Market in New Paltz, with a dog friendly covered porch, J’ard Wine Pub is a classy and sophisticated spot to enjoy light fare, creative cocktails, eclectic wines, craft beers, and boozy pops. Its intimate setting is also a perfect spot to appreciate the amazing views of the Shawangunk Mountains. Known as a local gem, it’s where the tourists get to know the locals. 

Jar’d Wine Pub 
10 Main St, Suite 305 
New Paltz 
845.255.8466 
www.jardwinepub.com    

Invest in expert roofing: Sheeley Roofing 

For many homeowners, a new roof is one of the largest investments they’ll make. That’s why Sheeley Roofing is built on a foundation of time-honored craftsmanship, modern techniques, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction. Whether you’re restoring a weekend getaway or improving your family home, the Sheeley team delivers the skill, care, and professionalism to get the job done right. Call or visit their website today. 

Sheeley Roofing 
2452 Lucas Turnpike, Bldg 2 
High Falls 
845.687.9182 
www.sheeleyroofing.com  

 

Your guide to the people, places and activities that define the beautiful and ever-changing Hudson Valley region.

