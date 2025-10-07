Ulster’s Best 

Glampstar – HOP Energy – Jar’d Wine Pub – Sheeley Roofing



Create extraordinary memories: GlampStar

GlampStar provides glamping without the hassle and luxury without the limits, transforming your event into an unforgettable experience. From setup to tear down, our team handles every detail—so you can relax and celebrate. That includes memory foam beds, chandeliers and plush rugs, and from one to 24 luxury tents, depending on your group size. From intimate gatherings to grand celebrations, GlampStar customizes every package to your vision. Create extraordinary memories—without lifting a finger.

GlampStar

Hudson Valley and beyond

845.532.6939

www.GlampStar.com

Count on personalized energy solutions: HOP Energy

HOP Energy provides heating oil, propane, and HVAC services with localized support you can count on. As one of the fastest-growing full-service energy providers, we proudly serve over 100,000 residential and commercial customers with competitive pricing, expert service, and emergency response. For over 90 years, we’ve built our reputation on strong relationships, community-focused service, and a commitment to excellence. With local teams delivering personalized energy solutions, we ensure your home or business stays comfortable all year round.

HOP Energy

625 Sawkill Rd

Kingston

866.395.7220

www.hopenergy.com

Wine and dine in an intimate pub: Jar’d Wine Pub

Located in the heart of Water Street Market in New Paltz, with a dog friendly covered porch, J’ard Wine Pub is a classy and sophisticated spot to enjoy light fare, creative cocktails, eclectic wines, craft beers, and boozy pops. Its intimate setting is also a perfect spot to appreciate the amazing views of the Shawangunk Mountains. Known as a local gem, it’s where the tourists get to know the locals.

Jar’d Wine Pub

10 Main St, Suite 305

New Paltz

845.255.8466

www.jardwinepub.com

Invest in expert roofing: Sheeley Roofing

For many homeowners, a new roof is one of the largest investments they’ll make. That’s why Sheeley Roofing is built on a foundation of time-honored craftsmanship, modern techniques, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction. Whether you’re restoring a weekend getaway or improving your family home, the Sheeley team delivers the skill, care, and professionalism to get the job done right. Call or visit their website today.

Sheeley Roofing

2452 Lucas Turnpike, Bldg 2

High Falls

845.687.9182

www.sheeleyroofing.com