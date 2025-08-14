Ulster County Fall Bikepacking Guide

As crisp autumn air settles in, Ulster County erupts in color. Vibrant reds, glowing oranges, and
golden yellows blanket the landscape, perfect conditions for exploring on two wheels. Whether
you’re planning a leisurely weekend ride or a multi-day bikepacking escape, fall in Ulster offers
something unforgettable. Scenic rail trails, rugged forest paths, and lakeside loops make every
mile a visual reward.
One of the most accessible and scenic rides is the Ashokan Rail Trail. This 11-mile
crushed-stone path runs along the edge of the Ashokan Reservoir, offering an easy, steady ride
for beginners and experienced cyclists alike. The smooth surface makes it a relaxed option,
while the views make every stretch feel magical. It’s perfect for a relaxed day ride or a light
overnight trip, with plenty of places to pause for a picnic or a photo.
For cyclists craving a bit more challenge and variety, Minnewaska State Park Preserve, just
outside New Paltz, is a must-visit. With over 22,000 acres of sky lakes, cliffs, and forested trails,
it offers dramatic scenery and plenty of rewarding climbs. You can ride along gravel carriage
roads that wind around Lake Minnewaska or Lake Awosting, take on the more ambitious route
up to Gertrude’s Nose overlook, or get lost in the park’s peaceful side trails. Every climb brings
with it expansive views, especially stunning during peak foliage season when the lake
reflections glow with reds and golds.
Another favorite among fall cyclists is the Mohonk Preserve, which spans more than 8,000
acres and is known for its well-maintained historic carriage roads and sky-high views. The ride
through The Trapps area is especially memorable, with winding paths beneath cliffs that have
made the region famous among climbers and hikers. Here, it’s easy to lose yourself in the
rhythm of riding while surrounded by the scent of fallen leaves and the crackle of gravel beneath
your tires. The John Burroughs-era woodlands, ridgeline panoramas, and vast stretches of open
sky create a riding experience that feels both grounded and elevated.
What makes Ulster County particularly special for fall riding is the variety and quality of the
terrain. From the flat and photo-friendly rail trails to the thrilling ridgeline ascents, there’s a route
for every style and skill level. The landscape itself does half the work, rewarding every effort with
breathtaking views and natural drama. The palette of fall here is unforgettable—rich ambers,
bold crimsons, and hues you didn’t even know leaves could achieve.
If you need a bike or want to join a guided ride, the region has plenty of options. Shops like TRT
Bicycles in Rosendale, Bicycle Depot in New Paltz, Hudson Bike Co. in Highland, Springtown
Cycles, and Utility Bicycle Works in Kingston are all ready to help. Easy Riders in Saugerties
offers ebike rentals, and Overlook Bicycles has locations in Woodstock, Kingston, and Shokan.
For guided experiences, Hudson Valley Detours in Saugerties provides curated bike tours
through some of the area’s best routes.
Ulster County isn’t just a place—it’s the perfect autumn launch pad for two-wheeled adventure.
Whether gliding beside a quiet reservoir, grinding up a leaf-strewn forest road, or pausing on a
ridgeline to take it all in, every pedal stroke adds to your story. This fall, take the ride—and
discover your bikepacking adventure in the heart of Ulster County.