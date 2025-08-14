Ulster County Fall Bikepacking Guide

As crisp autumn air settles in, Ulster County erupts in color. Vibrant reds, glowing oranges, and

golden yellows blanket the landscape, perfect conditions for exploring on two wheels. Whether

you’re planning a leisurely weekend ride or a multi-day bikepacking escape, fall in Ulster offers

something unforgettable. Scenic rail trails, rugged forest paths, and lakeside loops make every

mile a visual reward.



One of the most accessible and scenic rides is the Ashokan Rail Trail. This 11-mile

crushed-stone path runs along the edge of the Ashokan Reservoir, offering an easy, steady ride

for beginners and experienced cyclists alike. The smooth surface makes it a relaxed option,

while the views make every stretch feel magical. It’s perfect for a relaxed day ride or a light

overnight trip, with plenty of places to pause for a picnic or a photo.

For cyclists craving a bit more challenge and variety, Minnewaska State Park Preserve, just

outside New Paltz, is a must-visit. With over 22,000 acres of sky lakes, cliffs, and forested trails,

it offers dramatic scenery and plenty of rewarding climbs. You can ride along gravel carriage

roads that wind around Lake Minnewaska or Lake Awosting, take on the more ambitious route

up to Gertrude’s Nose overlook, or get lost in the park’s peaceful side trails. Every climb brings

with it expansive views, especially stunning during peak foliage season when the lake

reflections glow with reds and golds.



Another favorite among fall cyclists is the Mohonk Preserve, which spans more than 8,000

acres and is known for its well-maintained historic carriage roads and sky-high views. The ride

through The Trapps area is especially memorable, with winding paths beneath cliffs that have

made the region famous among climbers and hikers. Here, it’s easy to lose yourself in the

rhythm of riding while surrounded by the scent of fallen leaves and the crackle of gravel beneath

your tires. The John Burroughs-era woodlands, ridgeline panoramas, and vast stretches of open

sky create a riding experience that feels both grounded and elevated.

What makes Ulster County particularly special for fall riding is the variety and quality of the

terrain. From the flat and photo-friendly rail trails to the thrilling ridgeline ascents, there’s a route

for every style and skill level. The landscape itself does half the work, rewarding every effort with

breathtaking views and natural drama. The palette of fall here is unforgettable—rich ambers,

bold crimsons, and hues you didn’t even know leaves could achieve.



If you need a bike or want to join a guided ride, the region has plenty of options. Shops like TRT

Bicycles in Rosendale, Bicycle Depot in New Paltz, Hudson Bike Co. in Highland, Springtown

Cycles, and Utility Bicycle Works in Kingston are all ready to help. Easy Riders in Saugerties

offers ebike rentals, and Overlook Bicycles has locations in Woodstock, Kingston, and Shokan.

For guided experiences, Hudson Valley Detours in Saugerties provides curated bike tours

through some of the area’s best routes.

Ulster County isn’t just a place—it’s the perfect autumn launch pad for two-wheeled adventure.

Whether gliding beside a quiet reservoir, grinding up a leaf-strewn forest road, or pausing on a

ridgeline to take it all in, every pedal stroke adds to your story. This fall, take the ride—and

discover your bikepacking adventure in the heart of Ulster County.