Award-Winning Team Behind The Roundhouse: Voted Best of Hudson Valley

What does winning BOHV mean to you and your team?

A BOHV win means a lot to our team. It affirms the dedication and heart we put into creating genuine hospitality—welcoming each guest as if they were in their own home. It’s a moment of pride that celebrates the care, consistency, and passion behind everything we do.

What makes your business stand out in the Hudson Valley?

What sets us apart in the Hudson Valley is a combination of location, history, and heart. We’re proud to anchor the east end of Beacon’s Main Street in a beautifully repurposed, 100-year-old former manufacturing building that sits right above the scenic Fishkill Creek. For nearly 15 years, we’ve been a family-owned and operated business—personally involved in every step, from the original buildout to the day-to-day operations. Our dedicated team shares that same commitment, creating an experience that’s rooted in genuine hospitality, attention to detail, and a deep love for this community.

Tell us a bit about your team — who’s behind the magic?

There are about 100 people who make The Roundhouse what it is, and every single one of them plays a vital role in creating the magic behind the experience. Guided by the vision of our owner, Robert McAlpine, this team brings heart, talent, and dedication to everything they do. Our Events team helps bring dream weddings to life for hundreds of couples each year. Our incredible housekeeping staff keeps every guest room spotless and inviting. In the kitchen, our culinary team works with care and creativity to prepare fresh, thoughtful dishes every day. And our front-of-house team offers genuine hospitality—greeting every guest with warmth and making them feel truly welcome. It’s a team effort from beginning to end, and we’re proud of the passion and professionalism that every person brings to the table.

What’s next for your business — any exciting plans or offerings coming up?

We’ve been thoughtfully expanding our food and beverage program over the past few years, with a focus on curating a standout selection of hard-to-find, allocated liquors and premium spirits. It’s a passion project that’s now come to life—we’re proud to offer one of the largest selections of rare and exceptional bottles in the Hudson Valley. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or simply curious to explore, there’s always something new and exciting to discover at the bar.

The Roundhouse

2 East Main Street

Beacon, NY 12508

https://roundhousebeacon.com/