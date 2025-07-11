Summer Dining Guide 2025 

Adams Fairacre Farms – Basque Tapas Bar – The Beacon Daily – Café Mio – The Greens Restaurant at Copake Country Club – Cosimo’s Trattoria – Daily Planet Diner – Gracie’s Luncheonette – Il Figlio Enoteca – McKinney & Doyle Fine Foods Café and Bakery – Rossi & Sons – The Roundhouse – Smoky Rock BBQ – Tamarind Fine Dining – Tea Talk

Elevate your dining experience with farm-fresh food: Adams Fairacre Farms

Adams has been offering farm-fresh food since 1919 when Ralph and Mary Adams purchased 50 acres of farmland in Poughkeepsie. In 1933, they opened their first roadside farmstand. Adams grew to include locations in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Newburgh, Wappinger, and Middletown. Beyond its award-winning catering, Adams offers gourmet cheeses, hand-cut meats, and other culinary delicacies that are sure to make any occasion memorable. Browse our stores for specialty candy, chocolates, and gift baskets, and pick up colorful flowers for a festive table. Visit adamsfarms.com for more information and to find the store nearest you.

Adams Fairacre Farms

Locations in Kingston, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger Falls, and Middletown

www.adamsfarms.com

Experience authentic cuisine from Spain: Basque Tapas Bar & Restaurant

Restaurateur Benny Castro created the original Basque in the village of Piermont, NY in 2018, featuring authentic cuisine from Spain, including an array of Spanish tapas, unique Paellas, Sangrias, and a full selection of Spanish wines. The second Basque location opened in Tarrytown, NY in 2022 with both locations focused on quality and hospitality in addition to authentic Spanish fare. Discover modern and enduring Spanish classics, such as its famous Paellas that introduces a real Paella to customers—how it should be made with Valencia rice and baked to perfection with a multi-textured blend of moist, chewy and crispy caramelized rice. Both restaurants have received official certification from Spain as an authentic Restaurant from Spain. As walk-in restaurants where diners can feel at home, never rushed, reservations are only required for groups of six or more.

Basque Tapas Bar

61 Main St

Tarrytown, NY

914.801.9200

Basque Piermont

587 Piermont Ave

Piermont, NY

845.395.3100

www.basquetapasbar.com

Indulge in breakfast all day long: The Beacon Daily

Visit The Beacon Daily for a hot cup of coffee to kickstart your day or indulge in some fine food, a cold, refreshing beer, or a delicious house-made slice of pie. This family-owned and -operated dining spot offers breakfast all day long. Renowned for its homemade English muffins, The Beacon Daily’s fried chicken sandwich also made headlines when it was named the “Best” in the Hudson Valley in 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2024.

The Beacon Daily

29 Teller Ave

Beacon

845.831.5274

www.thebeacondaily.com

Enjoy creative cuisine crafted with love: Café Mio

When it’s time for a special celebration, you can’t go wrong with cuisine that’s responsibly grown and tempts the tastebuds. Located in the heart of Gardiner, Café Mio specializes in fresh, locally sourced cuisine crafted with love by owner and esteemed chef, Michael Bernardo. It offers fresh local fare from the heart of the Hudson Valley, something that is at the core of Café Mio’s food philosophy. New farm-to-table culinary ventures are created daily.

Café Mio

2356 US 44/55

Gardiner

845.255.4949

www.miogardiner.com

Savor outdoor dining with a view: The Greens Restaurant at Copake Country Club

The Greens is a classic American restaurant situated on Copake Country Club, an 18-hole public golf course in Columbia County. With expansive indoor and outdoor seating for guests to enjoy, The Greens has live music on Thursday nights during the summer. Its outdoor bar is the perfect place to grab a cocktail before dinner or to wrap up a night to remember. The Greens and Copake Country Club offer a lineup of exciting public events throughout the summer—visit the website or follow them on Instagram @copakecountryclub for more information.

The Greens Restaurant at Copake Country Club

44 Golf Course Rd

Craryville

518.325.0019

www.copakecountryclub.com

Relish traditional family recipes infused with robust local flavors: Cosimo’s Trattoria

Whether it’s our daily-made handcrafted mozzarella and sauces or our desserts and artisanal cocktails, we infuse our traditional family recipes with ingredients and robust flavors from Hudson Valley farms. From our signature wood-fired pizzas and flatbreads to our pasta, meat, and fish dishes, every meal is cooked to perfection and served with Cosimo’s warm and friendly dedication to hospitality. So, what are you waiting for? Buon appetito!

Cosimo’s Trattoria

Poughkeepsie, Middletown, Woodbury, Newburgh

www.cosimos.com

Find the freshest meals day and night: Daily Planet Diner, Red Line Diner

From juicy hamburgers, crisp salads, and wraps to farm-fresh breakfasts and sumptuous desserts, these local family-owned diners continue to offer delicious meals. Daily Planet and Red Line Diners are open for outside dining, indoor dining, delivery (DoorDash and GrubHub), and online ordering. For more details, visit: dineatredline.com or dailyplanetdiner.com.

Daily Planet Diner, Lagrangeville

Red Line Diner, Fishkill

www.dineatredline.com

www.dailyplanetdiner.com

Stay comfortable with scratch-made comfort food: Gracie’s Luncheonette

Gracie’s specializes in scratch-made American classics and comfort foods. Its experts bake all breads, pastries, and desserts in an in-house bakery. They also make their own condiments—including ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise; grind their own local beef for the burgers; and makes their own American cheese. The team loves to support local, sourcing its eggs and dairy from the Hudson Valley, as well as salad greens, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and more. Gracie’s is open Wednesday through Monday.

Gracie’s Luncheonette

969 Main St

Leeds

518.943.9363

www.graciesny.com

Dine where Italy meets the Mediterranean in the Hudson Valley: Il Figlio Enoteca

Il Figlio (the name translates to “the son”) is a multi-level restaurant focusing on bringing the flavors of Italy and the Mediterranean to the Hudson Valley. Combine that with an expansive cocktail and wine program, we now know why it was awarded Hudson Valley’s “Best Restaurant in Dutchess County” for 2022, 2023, and 2024. Looking to plan your next event? “La Sorella” (the sister) is a modern-day cafe and mercato that serves breakfast and lunch by day and doubles as a private event space after dark. It can accommodate gatherings of up to 120 people.

Il Figlio Enoteca

992 Main St

Fishkill

845.836.3015

www.figlioenoteca.com

Facebook

Instagram

Relax with serious food in a not-so serious atmosphere: McKinney & Doyle

Since 1986, diners have been feasting on this casual café’s delectable small plates, entrees, and delicious homemade desserts. The award-winning cocktails, dinner menu, and brunch also tantalize in a relaxed pub atmosphere with a focus on hospitality. Dinner is offered Monday through Saturday and brunch is served Saturday and Sunday. The bakery and juice bar are open seven days a week.

McKinney & Doyle Fine Foods Café and Bakery

10 Charles Colman Blvd

Pawling

845.855.3707

www.mckinneyanddoyle.com

Sample the taste of Italy in the Hudson Valley: Rossi & Sons

Rossi & Sons is a Hudson Valley bucket list must. The Rossi family brings the taste of Italy to the Hudson Valley, offering panini, salads, pasta, entrées and more, all handmade with love. Stop by one of its two locations for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and shop its vast selection of house-made breads, pastries, sauces, and pastas, as well as imported Italian specialty products.

Alimentari Rossi & Sons

25 Eastdale Ave, N

Arlington

845.470.2392

Rosticceria Rossi & Sons

45 S Clover St

Poughkeepsie

845.471.0654

www.rossiandsons.com

Dine divinely: The Roundhouse

The Roundhouse Restaurant serves modern American cuisine inspired by the agricultural richness of the Hudson Valley. Its menus highlight local farms, wineries, distilleries, and all the amazing food and beverage craftsmen of the Hudson Valley. All tables have spectacular waterfall and creek views from the Roundhouse building’s soaring floor-to-ceiling windows. Open Thursday through Monday, reservations are not required, but strongly suggested. Walk-ins are always welcome as space allows.

PHOTO CREDIT: The Roundhouse

The Roundhouse

2 E Main St

Beacon

845.765.8369

www.roundhousebeacon.com

Savor handcrafted wood smoked meats: Smoky Rock BBQ

Smoky Rock BBQ’s family will provide you and your loved ones with an unforgettable dining experience. It offers unique flavors via its New York-style barbecue. This year, Smoky Rock is honored to be voted the “Best Barbecue, Brisket, and Pitmasters of the Hudson Valley.” As well as great barbecue, the eatery also offers specialty cocktails and a wide variety of desserts made in its in-house bakery. Its beautiful outdoor patio is spacious, pet friendly, and offers privacy to each table. Located in the Village of Rhinebeck, dine-in and take-out are always available. Closed Wednesdays and Thursdays.

CREDIT: Meghan Spiro

Smoky Rock BBQ

6367 Mill St, Rte 9

Rhinebeck

845.876.5232

www.smokyrockbbq.com

Enjoy modern Indian cuisine fused with warmth, charm, and exceptional hospitality: Tamarind Fine Dining

Recognized as the “Best Indian Restaurant in the Hudson Valley” for 2024 and 2025, Tamarind Fine Dining’s modern Indian cuisine helped set the bar on how Indian cuisine is perceived worldwide. Led by two award-winning chefs trained at Michelin-star restaurants, they take pride in crafting every dish using quality ingredients that are sourced locally. Their commitment to authenticity and flavor is reflected in every plate served. At Tamarind’s cozy upscale oasis, guests can relax with crafted cocktails, sip wines from an extensive wine list, or enjoy a curated selection of top-shelf liquors.

CREDIT: Steven Howard

Tamarind Fine Dining

2185 South Rd

Poughkeepsie

845.632.2230

www.thetamarindrestaurant.com

Unwind with traditional or flavored teas: Tea Talk

The boys are back and are cooking up something brand new this summer. With a wide range of knowledge from traditional to flavored teas, Tea Talk is dedicated to serving you. Coming this summer, we are expanding on our widely popular menus along with something brand new! Find out more through Instagram: @Tea_Talk_Pk .

Tea Talk

2600 South Rd

Poughkeepsie

845.204.9668

www.teatalkteas.com