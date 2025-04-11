Spring Dining Guide: Where to Eat in the Hudson Valley 

It’s spring—a time for new beginnings, gatherings, and creating new memories from an evening out with friends or your next celebration. There are plenty of destinations to accommodate every desire, so take your pick!

Basque Tarrytown – Cosimo’s Trattoria – Gracie’s Luncheonette – The Roast Room at Hudson Roastery - Joseph’s Italian Steakhouse - Resorts World Catskills – The Roundhouse - Alimentari Rossi & Sons – Smoky Rock BBQ

Experience authentic cuisine from Spain: Basque Tapas Bar Restaurant

Restaurateur Benny Castro created the original Basque in the village of Piermont, NY in 2018, featuring authentic cuisine from Spain, including an array of Spanish tapas, unique Paellas, Sangrias, and a full selection of Spanish wines. The second Basque location opened in Tarrytown, NY in 2022, with both locations focused on quality and hospitality in addition to authentic Spanish fare. Discover modern and enduring Spanish classics, such as its famous Paellas that introduce a real Paella to customers — how it should be made with Valencia rice and baked to perfection with a multi-textured blend of moist, chewy, and crispy caramelized rice. Both restaurants have received official certification from Spain as an authentic restaurant from Spain. As walk-in restaurants, guests can enjoy that “at home” feeling and a relaxing non-rushed vibe; reservations are only required for groups of six or more.

Basque Tarrytown

61 Main St

Tarrytown

914.801.9200

Basque Piermont

587 Piermont Ave

Piermont

845.395.3100

www.basquetapasbar.com

Traditional family recipes infused with robust local flavors: Cosimo’s Trattoria

Whether it’s our daily-made handcrafted mozzarella and sauces or our desserts and artisanal cocktails, we infuse our traditional family recipes with ingredients and robust flavors from Hudson Valley farms. From our signature wood-fired pizzas and flatbreads to our pasta, meat, and fish dishes, every meal is cooked to perfection and served with Cosimo’s warm and friendly dedication to hospitality. So, what are you waiting for? Buon appetito!

Cosimo’s Trattoria

Poughkeepsie, Middletown, Woodbury, Newburgh

www.cosimos.com

Stay comfortable with scratch-made comfort food: Gracie’s Luncheonette

Gracie’s specializes in scratch-made American classics and comfort foods. Its experts bake all the breads, pastries, and desserts in an in-house bakery. They also make all their own condiments—including ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise; grind their own local beef for the burgers; and makes their own American cheese. The team loves to support local. It sources its eggs and dairy from the Hudson Valley, as well as its salad greens, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and more. Gracie’s is open Wednesday through Monday.

Gracie’s Luncheonette

969 Main St

Leeds

518.943.9363

www.graciesny.com

Make time for Coffee 101: The Roast Room at Hudson Roastery

Calling all coffee enthusiasts. The Roast Room, which is adjacent to Hudson Roastery, offers its Total Coffee Experience. It invites small, interactive groups (a maximum of 8 to 10 guests) to experience an introduction to coffees in various forms — from roasting and brewing to tasting. Enjoy small bites along with a complimentary bag of beans to take home. The coffee experience kicks off in May and will be held every weekend from 3 pm to 4 pm. For additional details and to book the experience, visit hudsonroastery.com.

The Roast Room at Hudson Roastery

2 Park Place

Hudson

518.697.5633

www.hudsonroastery.com

Host a springtime event in style: Joseph’s Italian Steakhouse

Spring is an apropos time to host a fete at Joseph’s Italian Steakhouse. The site, which was once home to Eleanor Roosevelt’s tearoom, has been re-envisioned. It boasts a main indoor dining room, Sinatra Tap Room, and garden patio pavilion with glass doors and heat for cooler temps. With bars on both sides, the venue is ideal for hosting Jack and Jill showers or other types of events. Recognized as the Best Steakhouse by Hudson Valley magazine, Joseph’s Italian Steakhouse is a hidden gem in historic Hyde Park, NY. It features premium dry-aged steaks, prime rib, and authentic Italian cuisine. It also offers daily specials and live music every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Joseph’s Italian Steakhouse

728 Violet Ave

Hyde Park

845.473.2333

www.josephs-steakhouse.com

Treat yourself to a venue that’s always a win: Resorts World Catskills

From Asian fine dining to a casual bar and grill, Resorts World Catskills has dining options to please every appetite. Indulge in a succulent steak from Celebrity Chef Scott Conant’s Cellaio, experience authentic Chinese delicacies at Lotus, enjoy your favorite drink at Empire Lounge or Doubletop Bar, or dine on your favorite comfort foods at the 24/7 Bistro. Want something quick? RW Food Hall or Good Friends Market has many grab-and-go options that are fast and delicious. Whatever you’re craving, you’re sure to be satisfied here. Visit RWCatskills.com for more information on the dining, casino, hotel, and more.

Resorts World Catskills

888.586.9358

www.RWCatskills.com

Dine divinely: The Roundhouse

The Roundhouse restaurant serves seasonal, modern American cuisine steeped in the culinary traditions and agricultural richness of the region. Enjoy dining experiences that evolve with the seasons — from summer brunches on the creekside patio to winter cocktails by the fireplace in the lounge. Join The Roundhouse year-round in the main dining room, which is flooded with sunlight and offers waterfall views. Open Thursday through Monday, reservations are not required, but strongly suggested. Walk-ins are always welcome as space allows.

The Roundhouse

2 E Main St

Beacon

845.765.8369

www.roundhousebeacon.com

Indulge in the taste of Italy in the Hudson Valley: Rossi & Sons

Rossi & Sons is a Hudson Valley bucket list must. The Rossi family brings the taste of Italy to the Hudson Valley, offering panini, salads, pasta, entrées and more, all handmade with love. Stop by one of its two locations for breakfast, lunch or dinner and shop its vast selection of house-made breads, pastries, sauces, and pastas, as well as imported Italian specialty products.

Alimentari Rossi & Sons

25 Eastdale Ave, N

Arlington

845.470.2392

Rosticceria Rossi & Sons

45 S Clover St

Poughkeepsie

845.471.0654

www.rossiandsons.com

Taste, sip, and indulge with loved ones: Smoky Rock BBQ

Smoky Rock BBQ is adept at creating memorable dining experiences with attention granted to every detail. With passion, its team crafts its own authentic recipes, rubs, and artisan flavors that are highlighted through exclusively wood-smoked meats. Offering an extensive selection for inhouse dining and various take-out packages, Smoky Rock’s barbecue is supplemented by its in-house bakery that mirrors the exclusivity in flavors. Smoky Rock’s barbecue provides an exceptional culinary experience ideal for any springtime gathering.

Smoky Rock BBQ

6367 Mill St

Rhinebeck

845.876.5232

www.smokyrockbbq.com