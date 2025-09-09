specialty clinics

Encore Hair Center – Montefiore Nyack Hospital – Toothopia Pediatric Dentistry

Revolutionizing hair wellness: Encore Hair Center

Encore Hair Center in Rhinebeck, led by Emmy-winning stylist turned Certified Trichologist and Hair Replacement Specialist AnneMichelle Radcliffe, is revolutionizing hair wellness in the Hudson Valley with evidence-based solutions for hair loss, thinning, and fine hair. From professional scalp care and trichological evaluations to CNC 3D hair prostheses, Alma TED hair restoration, and more, Encore offers a full spectrum of innovative solutions to meet client’s needs. AnneMichelle’s compassionate, results-focused approach ensures personalized care addressing the complexities of hair loss. At Encore, it’s not just about restoring hair—it’s about restoring confidence and helping clients feel like their best selves again. Don’t let hair loss hold you back—discover how Encore can help you love your hair again.

Encore Hair Center

6795 Route 9, Suite 14

Rhinebeck, NY

845.516.5353

www.encorehaircenter.com

Providing top-quality cancer care close to home: Montefiore Nyack Hospital

Montefiore Nyack Hospital’s New Cancer Center provides top-quality cancer care, focused on precision, safety, and patient comfort, all close to home. Our new Radiaxact linear accelerator machine provides high precision radiation treatments for complex or hard-to-reach tumors, in significantly fewer sessions—up to five sessions or less. Each patient’s care plan is delivered by experienced clinicians Board certified Radiation Oncologists from Montefiore Einstein’s Comprehensive Cancer Center, which is ranked in the top 1% of all U.S. hospitals for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report. The Center’s latest and most advanced PET/CT scanner detects even the smallest of cancers as well as cardiac, neurologic, and urologic conditions, utilizing the highest resolution for diagnostic clarity. Visit montefiorenyack.org/radiation-oncology to learn more or call 845.727.0828 to schedule an appointment.

Montefiore Nyack Hospital

160 N Midland Ave

Nyack

845.348.2000

www.montefiorenyack.org

Building healthy smiles: Tooothopia Pediatric Dentistry

At Toothopia Pediatric Dentistry, we believe every child deserves a joyful, stress-free dental experience. Led by Dr. Agnes Barbagallo, recently recognized as the Face of Pediatric Dentistry in the Hudson Valley, our Goshen practice is dedicated to helping kids build healthy smiles in a fun, caring environment. From preventive care, all digital radiographs, and comprehensive treatment to specialized services like sedation dentistry, myofunctional therapy, and laser frenectomies, Toothopia combines advanced pediatric techniques with a gentle, personalized approach. Our uniquely themed treatment rooms create a space where children feel safe, excited, and empowered to take charge of their oral health. We’re expanding and Toothopia will soon feature new themed rooms and extended office hours, giving families even more availability and flexibility. It’s our way of continuing to grow alongside our patients and better serve the Hudson Valley community. Families across the region trust Toothopia for compassionate, expert care that makes going to the dentist something kids can actually look forward to. Call 845.360.5883 or visit www.toothopiadentistry.com to schedule your child’s appointment.

Toothopia Pediatric Dentistry

Agnes Barbagallo, DDS

5 Hatfield Ln, Suite 3

Goshen

845.360.5883

www.toothopiadentistry.com