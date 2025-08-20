Above and Beyond: Sheeley Roofing’s High-Craft Approach to Hudson Valley Homes

For many Hudson Valley homeowners, a new roof is one of the biggest investments they’ll make in their home. That’s why Sheeley Roofing — a locally-owned, specialty roofing company based in Ulster County — has built its business on a foundation of traditional craftsmanship, coupled with modern techniques, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

Founded by Patrick Sheeley (an Ulster County native) in 2001, the company has grown from a small operation into a sought-after name for specialized roofing projects across the Hudson Valley. But Sheeley’s journey didn’t start with roofing. “I started out as a carpenter,” he says. “But once I began apprenticing with a local roofer, I was hooked. Roofing requires planning and precision — it felt like the perfect fit.”

Roofing with Purpose

Passion for the craft of roofing still defines the company today. Specializing in custom homes and premium materials — including cedar shake, asphalt shingles, standing seam metal, and hand-worked copper — Sheeley Roofing serves a clientele that includes second homeowners, architects, and builders who value old-school craftsmanship and clear communication. “Our goal is to make clients feel heard, informed, and completely confident with the decisions they’re making.”

A Reputation Built on Trust and Transparency

A focus on service is at the heart of what sets Sheeley Roofing apart. Homeowners consistently describe feeling seen, supported, and heard — not just as customers, but as partners in the process.

Clients often share how the team takes time to explain all the options and answer every question. In an industry where it’s easy to feel like just another number, Sheeley Roofing builds lasting trust through thoughtful guidance and clear communication. At the end of the day, it’s not just about shingles or warranties — it’s about helping people.

Top Credentials, Proven Results

Sheeley Roofing’s portfolio spans the region, from custom lakefront builds to farmhouse restorations. On their website (sheeleyroofing.com), an interactive map of recent projects showcases dozens of roofing jobs across Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia, Orange, and Greene counties, offering a glimpse of both everyday work and signature projects. “We let the craftsmanship speak for itself,” Patrick says. “Our best advertising has always been word of mouth.”

Where Roofing Meets Reassurance

As the Hudson Valley continues to attract homeowners seeking beauty, durability, and peace of mind, Sheeley Roofing remains a trusted name — offering not just roofs, but steadfast reliability. Whether you’re building a custom weekend retreat or upgrading your family home, the Sheeley team brings the skill, care, and professionalism needed to get the job done right. To learn more, visit the website at sheeleyroofing.com