Winner: Voted the Best Yoga Studio 2025

Rooted Yoga is Redefining Wellness in the Hudson Valley

In a world that moves fast, Rooted Yoga is helping people slow down. Tucked in the heart of Wappingers Falls, this woman-owned yoga studio has quickly become a unique sanctuary for movement, mindfulness, and community in the Hudson Valley. Now, due to growing demand, Rooted Yoga is preparing to open a second location in Poughkeepsie.

Rooted Yoga’s mission is simple but powerful: to create a space where busy lives can slow down. From the moment you walk through the doors, the atmosphere feels grounding. The studio offers a wide range of classes that meet students where they are, whether that’s a fiery Hot 26 session, a grounding Yin practice, a sweat-filled Hot Pilates workout, or a calming weekly sound bath.

“Our approach is about more than just movement,” says founder Kate. “It’s about connection, to your breath, your body, and to a community that welcomes you exactly as you are.”

That welcoming spirit has fueled Rooted Yoga’s rapid growth and loyal student base. The studio has become a staple in the Wappingers Falls wellness scene, known for offering high-quality instruction, a supportive environment, and a consistent schedule of events and workshops.

And the offerings go far beyond the studio walls. Rooted Yoga also hosts affordable yearly international yoga retreats in breathtaking destinations. These retreats are designed to take students deeper into their practice while giving them the opportunity to travel, explore, and recharge. Whether it’s a beachside sunset yoga sessions or a cacao ceremony in the jungle, these immersive experiences have created lasting memories and deep transformation for many who attend.

With its new Poughkeepsie location set to open soon, Rooted Yoga is expanding its reach while staying grounded in the values that made it successful: authenticity, community, and care.

“Opening a second location is about creating more access,” Kate explains. “We’ve had so many students travel from surrounding towns, and we’re excited to bring our signature energy and class variety to a new community.”

The new space will offer a full schedule of classes each week, workshops, and seasonal events—all designed to help people unplug from the rush of daily life and reconnect with themselves. Both studios will also continue offering special class series, guest teacher pop-ups, and themed experiences designed to support holistic wellness.

At its core, Rooted Yoga is about growth; physically, emotionally, and spiritually. It’s a space where every student, no matter their experience level, can feel supported and inspired.

Rooted Yoga’s expansion is a sign that wellness is alive and thriving in the Hudson Valley. And with two welcoming spaces to practice, slow down, and breathe, there’s never been a better time to get rooted.

“Come as you are, and grow from there,” says Kate, echoing the heart of the Rooted Yoga experience.

Rooted Yoga

2701 West Main Street

Wappingers Falls NY 12524

845-293-2432

Instagram: @rootedyogawappingers (will be changing to @rootedyogany in the next few weeks)

Website: rootedyogany.com