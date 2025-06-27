Rainbow Pools Wins Best of Hudson Valley Two Years in a Row

Winning Best of Hudson Valley two years in a row is an incredible honor and a true point of pride for our entire team. This recognition is especially meaningful because it’s voted on by our customers and local community, the people we’re proud to serve every day. It reflects the trust we’ve earned and inspires us to keep raising the bar.

What truly sets us apart in the Hudson Valley is the level of personalized service we’re able to offer. We have a complete team of highly trained technicians that can provide weekly maintenance and service repairs for any inground pool. We also have an outstanding retail storefront experience while being a premier provider of pool remodel and renovation services. And of course, we are a full-service pool builder and landscape design company.

We don’t just build backyards, we create lasting spaces that reflect each client’s lifestyle, and we continue to support them long after construction is complete. Since 1982, our second-generation family business has helped families across the Hudson Valley bring their backyard dreams to life—and keep them running smoothly for decades.

Behind every project at Rainbow Pools & Living Art Designs is a passionate and dedicated team that brings it all to life. Each team member plays a vital role in creating the exceptional experiences our customers have come to expect.

Francesca, our Construction Administrator, is the friendly and knowledgeable guide for our new pool customers, from the very first site visit to the moment their pool is filled and ready to enjoy.

Our two Daves are unforgettable: one serves as our Construction Manager, the other as our Landscape Designer. Together, they bring vision and craftsmanship to every backyard transformation, overseeing pool builds and landscape projects with care and precision.

On the service side, Kim, our Service Manager, and Jill, our Service Office Manager, lead a skilled and growing team that handles everything from weekly pool and spa maintenance to new equipment installations for both pools and spas.

At the heart of our retail experience is Randi, our Store Manager, who keeps our showroom running smoothly. With free expert water testing, trusted advice, and a wide selection of pool supplies, spa products, floats, and even saunas and spas, she ensures every customer finds exactly what they need.

And at the helm is Mike Todd, our President, who quite literally grew up in the business. He began his journey as Service Manager in 1994 and took on the role of President in 2008. With decades of hands-on experience and a genuine passion for the craft, Mike leads with both expertise and care, personally handling the initial visit for every new pool build to ensure each project starts on the right foot.

We’re always looking for new ways to grow, innovate, and better serve our community and there’s a lot to look forward to at Rainbow Pools & Living Art Designs. This August, we’re teaming up with All Sport Health and Fitness for a special event in support of Step Into Swim, a fantastic organization working to prevent childhood drowning by expanding access to swim lessons.

We’ve also expanded our offerings beyond pools and spas to include saunas and cold plunges, giving our customers a full-spectrum wellness experience right in their own backyard.

And as part of Azureon—a growing network of the top pool companies in the industry—we’re excited to continue evolving with the best minds and practices in the business. The future is bright, and we’re just getting started.