New York’s Putnam County Offers Something for Everyone to Enjoy this Summer

Putnam County, an easy hour north of Manhattan by car or train, has an abundance of activities and sites to explore for the perfect summer getaway day.

Be entertained by live performances …

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare (HVS) in Garrison is one of the top cultural events in Putnam County. Founded in 1987, this critically acclaimed theater company is known for its inventive productions staged under a soaring open-air tent overlooking the Hudson River.

Tickets are on sale now [Tickets & Events – HVS] for this summer’s exciting lineup, which includes Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors”, “King Lear” and “Julius Caesar,” as well as Thornton Wilder’s “The Matchmaker” along with workshops and community events throughout the season.



Rock out to a Summer Concert Series at Tilly’s Table and the famous Friday Night BBQ Series at the Putnam County Golf Course.

Cool off with some water fun …

You do not have to travel far to enjoy a relaxing day at the beach. Escape the crowds and come to come to Putnam. Grab your sunscreen, beach towels, and play your favorite tunes for a fun day at Putnam’s Veterans Memorial Park | Putnam County, New York, Canopus Lake Beach in Fahnestock State Park or Little Stony Point in Cold Spring, NY. Bring a picnic, swim in the cool water, kayak and bask in Putnam’s great outdoors.



Have a ball with some good wholesome family fun at Kingdom Faire & the County Fair

The cast at Kingdom Faire are thrilled to present the final chapter of their original theatrical production, The Pirate Queen, The Invasion of Glenmar. This unique interactive outdoor performance features musical numbers, stage combat, humor, and drama, and will appeal to guests of all ages. Kingdom Faire will now be held at Camp Herrlich in Patterson, NY on May 31st, June 1st, June 7th & June 8th from 10AM-6PM. Tickets are available for purchase now. [Tickets]



The Putnam County Fair and 4-H Showcase will be held on Saturday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park. Listen to local bands, dine on fresh-grilled corn with a classic milkshake or jump in a bounce house with cotton candy-streaked cheeks, there’s something for everyone at the fair.

New York’s Putnam County Offers Something for Everyone to Enjoy

From history to antiquing, biking to boating, New York’s Putnam County offers something for everyone to enjoy this summer. Whether you are a local resident or visiting for a day or more, there are an abundance of adventures and unique experiences for you to savor. Learn more about Putnam County and plan your visit or call the Putnam County Tourism Department at 845-808-1015.

By car or by train, take a day trip to Putnam County, where there’s always another reason to say, “I Love New York.” Check out Visitputnam.org for more information about what to do and see in Putnam County.

This project is supported by a grant awarded to Putnam County Tourism by New York State’s Empire State Development and the I LOVE NY Division of Tourism.