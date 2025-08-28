Subscribe
Putnam County: Explore Local Farms, Fresh Produce, and Agricultural Experiences

The leaves will be soon changing, and cool air will be coming in. Time to whip out the flannel as fall is approaching.   Putnam County is the ideal place to watch the landscape colors turning red, orange, and gold.

August 28, 2025   |By
Putnam County

Putnam County, an easy hour ride north of Manhattan by car or train, has an abundance of activities and sites to explore.

Experience the Charm of Our Local Farms

Enjoy a delightful escape into the world of local farms, fresh produce, and hands-on agricultural experiences. Visitors can explore charming family-owned farms, acquire seasonal fruit, and meet family friendly farm animals, while enjoying the county’s breathtaking landscapes.

Interact with goats and highland cows at Ridge Ranch. Purchase farm-fresh eggs at Lobster Hill Farm. Finally, buy freshly picked produce and their famous apple cider donuts at Salinger’s Orchard.

Salinger's Orchard

Cast a Line at One of Our Pristine Lakes

The best days are sitting back, relaxing and catching a fish. From Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park to Clarence Fahnestock State Park, Putnam has some exquisite locations to catch a variety of bass, trout, or sunfish. I FISH PUTNAM – Life’s better with a rod in hand! – Putnam County, New York

Clarence Fahnestock State Park

Enjoy Wholesome Family Fun

From carnival rides, to parades, to great quality food & music. Putnam County has a fun packed list of great upcoming events for you, your family and friends to enjoy.

• The Second Annual Putnam County Feast of San Gennaro (September 4-7th)
San Gennaro Feast at Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park-Tourism – Putnam County, New York

• German American Social Club of Peekskill’s Annual Oktoberfest (September 6th-7th) https://gac1936.com/

• Oktoberfest at Putnam County Golf Club (September 19th & September 26thENTERTAINMENT EVENTS | Putnam County Golf

• Oktoberfest at Tilly’s Table (October 3rdFriday, October 3rd – Oktoberfest with a Tribute to Journey, Def Leppard and Foreigner

• Putnam County Columbus Day Parade (October 5thPutnam County Columbus Day Parade Returning in 2025!

• Spellbound (October 18th-19thSpellbound

Oktoberfest at Tilly’s Table

New York’s Putnam County Offers Something for Everyone to Enjoy     

From history to antiquing, biking to boating, New York’s Putnam County offers something for everyone to enjoy this Fall. You can learn more about Putnam County and plan your visit or call the Putnam County Tourism Department at 845-808-1015.

Check out Visitputnam.org for more information about what to do and see in Putnam County. Whether you are a local resident or visiting for a day or more, there is an abundance of adventures and unique experiences for you to experience all just a short car or train ride to Putnam County. New York State: Everything You Love.

Farm

This project is supported by a grant awarded to Putnam County Tourism by New York State’s Empire State Development and the I LOVE NY Division of Tourism.

Your guide to the people, places and activities that define the beautiful and ever-changing Hudson Valley region.

