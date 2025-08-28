Putnam County: Explore Local Farms, Fresh Produce, and Agricultural Experiences

Putnam County, an easy hour ride north of Manhattan by car or train, has an abundance of activities and sites to explore.

Experience the Charm of Our Local Farms

Enjoy a delightful escape into the world of local farms, fresh produce, and hands-on agricultural experiences. Visitors can explore charming family-owned farms, acquire seasonal fruit, and meet family friendly farm animals, while enjoying the county’s breathtaking landscapes.



Interact with goats and highland cows at Ridge Ranch. Purchase farm-fresh eggs at Lobster Hill Farm. Finally, buy freshly picked produce and their famous apple cider donuts at Salinger’s Orchard.

Cast a Line at One of Our Pristine Lakes

The best days are sitting back, relaxing and catching a fish. From Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park to Clarence Fahnestock State Park, Putnam has some exquisite locations to catch a variety of bass, trout, or sunfish. I FISH PUTNAM – Life’s better with a rod in hand! – Putnam County, New York

Enjoy Wholesome Family Fun

From carnival rides, to parades, to great quality food & music. Putnam County has a fun packed list of great upcoming events for you, your family and friends to enjoy.

• The Second Annual Putnam County Feast of San Gennaro (September 4-7th)

• German American Social Club of Peekskill’s Annual Oktoberfest (September 6th-7th) https://gac1936.com/



• Oktoberfest at Putnam County Golf Club (September 19th & September 26th) ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS | Putnam County Golf



• Oktoberfest at Tilly’s Table (October 3rd) Friday, October 3rd – Oktoberfest with a Tribute to Journey, Def Leppard and Foreigner



• Putnam County Columbus Day Parade (October 5th) Putnam County Columbus Day Parade Returning in 2025!



• Spellbound (October 18th-19th) Spellbound

New York’s Putnam County Offers Something for Everyone to Enjoy

From history to antiquing, biking to boating, New York’s Putnam County offers something for everyone to enjoy this Fall. You can learn more about Putnam County and plan your visit or call the Putnam County Tourism Department at 845-808-1015.



Check out Visitputnam.org for more information about what to do and see in Putnam County. Whether you are a local resident or visiting for a day or more, there is an abundance of adventures and unique experiences for you to experience all just a short car or train ride to Putnam County. New York State: Everything You Love.

