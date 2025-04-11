Parties, Weddings & Celebrations in the Hudson Valley

Adams Fairacre Farms – Dental Design Studio – Hal Prince Music & Entertainment – Il Figlio Enoteca

Impress your guests with culinary delicacies: Adams Fairacre Farms

Adams has been offering farm-fresh food since 1919 when Ralph and Mary Adams purchased 50 acres of farmland in Poughkeepsie. In 1933, they opened their first roadside farmstand. Adams grew to include locations in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Newburgh, Wappinger, and Middletown. Beyond its award-winning catering, Adams offers gourmet cheeses, hand-cut meats, and other culinary delicacies that are sure to make any occasion memorable. Browse our stores for specialty candy, chocolates, and gift baskets, and pick up colorful flowers for a festive table. Visit adamsfarms.com for more information and to find the store nearest you.

Dine where Italy meets the Mediterranean in the Hudson Valley: Il Figlio Enoteca

Il Figlio (translates to “the son”) is a multi-level restaurant focusing on bringing the flavors of Italy and the Mediterranean to the Hudson Valley. Combine that with an expansive cocktail and wine program, we now know why it was awarded Hudson Valley’s “Best Restaurant in Dutchess County” for 2022, 2023, and 2024. Keep an eye out next door for “La Sorella,” (the sister) a modern-day cafe and mercato serving breakfast and lunch in an elegant space that will also be offered at night for private events.

Look special, feel special: Dental Design Studio

Feel and look your best on your special day. Beautiful smiles aren’t just about veneers and Hollywood smiles…sometimes simple things, like whitening, re-contouring, bonding, etc., can make a world of difference. A truly experienced practitioner can provide many options to help you improve your smile! Remember that your smile is one of the first things others notice about you. You never have a second chance to make a first impression!

Get Ready to Dance! Hal Prince Music & Entertainment

For over 50 years, one name remains synonymous with spectacular and successful weddings and celebrations — Hal Prince. They make the music that makes your event! Hal Prince Music & Entertainment is the premier family-owned music and entertainment company serving the tri-state area. Co-owners Jill Prince and her brother Jay continue the legacy of their Dad, Bandleader Hal Prince. Whether you are looking for a high-energy Live Cover Band, DJ and MC, String Quartet for a wedding ceremony, or Jazz Trio for a cocktail reception, this company will help you curate the perfect entertainment for your special day. Always seen at Best of Hudson Valley parties!

