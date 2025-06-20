Nurzia Construction is Voted the Best Home Builder in the Hudson Valley

For the third consecutive year, Nurzia Construction has been voted the Best Home Builder in the Hudson Valley! This prestigious honor, bestowed by our valued community, reflects our relentless dedication to excellence, innovation, and craftsmanship in every project. As a premier design-to-build company, we don’t just construct houses—we craft homes that bring your vision to life with precision and passion. This triple crown in the Hudson Valley’s Best of awards highlights our commitment to turning dreams into reality, one blueprint at a time.

What makes us unique? Our holistic design-to-build approach ensures every step of the home-building process is handled with care. From the first sketch to the final walk-through, our in-house team of designers and builders works together to create custom homes tailored to your style, while upholding the highest standards of quality and functionality. Whether you envision a cozy craftsman cottage or a sleek modern estate, we combine innovative design with sustainable practices to deliver homes that are both stunning and enduring. Our company operates across three divisions—Commercial, Residential, and Insurance—allowing us to serve a wide range of needs with the same level of excellence. We take immense pride in our work, and being recognized for our efforts is always an honor.

Our success is rooted in our core values: integrity, craftsmanship, and community. Guided by our motto, “Build it as a Team,” we believe collaboration drives exceptional results. Every team member, from project managers to skilled artisans, embodies these principles. Integrity means delivering on our promises—completing projects on time, within budget, and with clear communication. Craftsmanship fuels our obsession with every detail, ensuring flawless execution from foundation to finish. Community is at the heart of what we do. We’re not just building homes; we’re strengthening the Hudson Valley, creating spaces where families thrive and memories are made.

Looking ahead, we’re excited to expand our services to meet the evolving needs of our clients. Our new home maintenance division offers comprehensive care, including home inspections, smoke detector battery replacements, chimney flue cleaning, gutter and window cleaning, generator servicing, dryer vent cleaning, and sealing solid surface countertops. This allows us to maintain lasting relationships with our clients and keep their homes in top condition. We’ve also invested in state-of-the-art duct cleaning equipment and trained staff to address growing concerns about air quality, ensuring clean, healthy environments for families. Additionally, our insurance mitigation services provide 24-hour emergency support for issues like floods, fires, smoke damage, or frozen pipes. Unlike large mitigation companies, we don’t stop at cleanup—Nurzia Construction handles the entire remodel, offering a seamless process. As a certified mold removal company, we ensure your home is safe and restored to its full potential.

This three-peat is more than a milestone; it’s a launchpad for the future. We’re ready to tackle bolder projects, embrace new challenges, and continue building homes that stand the test of time. To our clients, partners, and the Hudson Valley community—thank you for trusting us with your dreams. Let’s keep building the future together! Ready to start your journey? Contact Nurzia Construction today to bring your vision to life with the Best Home Builder in the Hudson Valley—three years strong and just getting started!