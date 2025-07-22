Hudson Valley’s Top Bath & Kitchen Go-To: N&S Supply Wins ‘Best Of’ for Timeless Design

What does winning BOHV mean to you and your team?

To be notified that the N&S team has won the BOHV is an amazing achievement that we’re incredibly proud of. It means that we have made an impact, we’ve been able to provide design ideas and products for bathroom and kitchen remodels that are beautiful and functional, and our team has made lasting impressions on our customers.

What makes your business stand out in the Hudson Valley?

Next year, our business celebrates 80 years serving throughout the Hudson Valley for their bath, kitchen, plumbing, heating, and HVAC needs. As we continue to grow and expand, our organization still has the family feel we were founded on, and we extend that to our customers- treating them like a part of our family.

We carry a wide variety of products to fit customers’ needs and have techs on hand to assist with the plumbing and HVAC challenges and designers to help homeowners dream up their new baths. Our team delivers throughout the Hudson Valley regularly so we can easily support our customers and their project timelines.

Can you share the story behind your winning product, service, or experience?

We provide customer service second to none with knowledgeable staff with know-how and can-do attitude.

Tell us a bit about your team — who’s behind the magic?

Our showroom team is led by our amazing Showroom Director, Christine Paquette. Under her leadership, our team has grown to include long-term staff members with decades of experience that serve our customers with knowledge, insight, and a keen design eye.

We proudly have 4 showroom locations in the Hudson Valley in Brewster, Fishkill, Kingston, & Catskill and work with the varying design styles each customer is looking for.

What’s next for your business — any exciting plans or offerings coming up?

N&S Supply and Bath Classics is proud to have become a Kohler Distributor in the last year. Along with that, we have completely remodeled our showrooms to showcase the best Kohler has to offer. This spring our Brewster, Fishkill, & Kingston showrooms have all been completed with Catskill coming later this year.

Our showrooms are a mixture of modern designs, timeless classic looks, and new innovative technologies. We are excited to showcase all we can in these updated showrooms and help our customers create the new bath of their dreams!