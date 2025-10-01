Top 4 Things to Know Before Hiking in the Hudson Valley

Fall is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy all the natural beauty the Hudson Valley has to offer. Before you head out on a hike, bike, or other outdoor pursuit, make sure to keep in mind these four rules to ensure that everyone can continue to enjoy the outdoors today and for years to come.

1. Respect the Wild

When you’re enjoying nature, remember that you’re sharing the space. New York State lands are home to many species of plants and diverse wildlife, so respect their home and give them the room they need to thrive. On your next visit to fish, hike, bike, hunt, bird watch, or other adventure anywhere in the state, stay on marked trails, come prepared, and practice Leave No Trace TM principles—carry out what you carried in and take only the memories you made. By doing so, you’re helping ensure these lands remain healthy and beautiful for everyone to enjoy.

For tips on how to protect natural resources while outdoors, visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s website at dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/love-our-new-york-lands and help us Love Our New York Lands—because small actions can have lasting environmental impacts.

2. Adventure Safely

Whether you’re heading out during the week or planning weekend adventures, safety should always come first. Before you hop in the car, on a bus, or on a bike to head to a nearby park, river, lake, or forest, take a few minutes to ensure you’re prepared.

Hike smart in the Hudson Valley by following these best practices:

Check the weather, bring the 10 Hiking Essentials, and know your limits before you hit the trail.

Plan ahead. Certain trails, especially those in more remote areas like the Adirondacks and Catskills, do not have cell phone coverage, trash collection, drinking water, restrooms, or other amenities found in community parks. Plan ahead to ensure that your outing is fun, safe, and memorable.

For more information about the 10 Hiking Essentials and other safety tips, visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s website at dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hiking/hike-smart-ny and learn how you can Love Our New York Lands—because safe adventures are the best adventures.

3. Keep It Accessible for All

There are millions of acres of New York State lands to enjoy today and every day. Remote wilderness, waterfalls, paved trails, and more are found on public lands open to everyone throughout the Hudson Valley. With accessible trails and campsites and adaptive and inclusive recreation and education programs, New York State helps make sure everyone knows they belong in our shared outdoor spaces.

For more information on accessible recreational opportunities, visitdec.ny.gov/places-to-go/accessible-recreation and learn how to Love Our New York Lands—where nature is for all of us.

4. Share the Space

Nature brings us all together. New York State lands are for everyone to enjoy and offer lots of recreational opportunities for every adventurer. Public spaces are meant to be shared and enjoyed, so keep that in mind when you’re exploring the outdoors.

Remember to pick up your trash, make room for others on hiking trails, keep noise down, and always be kind to other visitors. Respect for people and nature makes the outdoors better for all.

For more information about New York trails, camping, fishing, hunting, environmental best practices, and operational procedures, visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s website at dec.ny.gov and help us Love Our New York Lands.