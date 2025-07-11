Best Hudson Valley Winery: Milea Estate Wins Again for Wine & Hospitality

Winning “Best Winery in the Hudson Valley” for the third time in four years represents more than recognition, it’s validation of our unwavering commitment to crafting exceptional wines that authentically express New York’s unique terroir. For our entire team, from proprietors Barry and Sang Milea to our dedicated hospitality staff, this honor reflects the countless hours spent perfecting every aspect of the Milea experience.

What sets Milea Estate Vineyard apart in the Hudson Valley’s competitive landscape is our holistic approach to winemaking excellence. As the region’s only winery with a full-time executive chef, we’ve redefined what a vineyard experience can be. Our 102-acre estate in Staatsburg isn’t just a winery—it’s a complete agricultural ecosystem featuring sustainably farmed vineyards, organic gardens, heritage orchards, and retired competition horses roaming our meadows.

Our distinction begins in the vineyard with our unique Dutchess-Cardigan soil complex, glacially derived loamy till that provides the perfect balance of drainage and water retention. This terroir, combined with our certified sustainable farming practices, creates wines of remarkable depth and complexity. Our 2022 Farmhouse Cabernet Franc earned 92 points from Wine Enthusiast, while multiple wines have received 90+ ratings from both Wine Enthusiast and Decanter magazines.

The story behind our success starts with tragedy and resilience. After the 1908 Messina earthquake devastated Anthony Milea’s Calabrian home, he immigrated to America and purchased Hudson Valley farmland in the 1920s. Generations later, his descendants Barry and Sang returned to honor that legacy, transforming the historic property into today’s award-winning estate. This deep connection to the land drives everything we do.

Behind our magic stands an extraordinary team led by General Manager Russell Moss, whose international viticulture experience spans New Zealand, Oregon, and Burgundy. A former Cornell University lecturer with advanced degrees in viticulture and enology, Russell brings world-class expertise to our Hudson Valley terroir. Our winemaker, River Allan, trained under Russell after graduating from Cornell’s prestigious program, bringing both scientific precision and artistic vision to our cellar.

Executive Chef David Kim elevates our culinary program with his unique Korean-French fusion, sourcing ingredients from our organic gardens and local Hudson Valley farms. Our hospitality team, led by former Michelin-starred restaurant sommelier Mina Do, ensures every guest experiences the warmth and professionalism that has earned us recognition as having the “Best Food at a Winery in the Hudson Valley.”

Our commitment extends beyond individual excellence to regional leadership. We champion New York viticulture through our Hudson Valley Heritage Wines, preserving historic grape varieties, and our partnerships with sustainable Long Island growers. Our “Best Rosé in the Hudson Valley” showcases this collaborative approach, blending estate and partner vineyard fruit.

Looking ahead, exciting developments await. Our Hudson Valley Vineyards project focuses on ultra-premium Méthode Champenoise sparkling wines, representing the next evolution of our winemaking artistry. We’re expanding our renowned Four Hands dinner series, partnering with globally recognized chefs to create unforgettable culinary experiences that highlight both our wines and David’s innovative cuisine.

Our wedding and events program continues growing, with our stunning Clubhouse and Farmhouse venues hosting celebrations that guests remember for years. Recent testimonials praise not just our “breathtaking views” and “world-class wines,” but the personal attention that makes every visitor feel like family.

Sustainability remains core to our future, with ongoing investments in renewable energy, biodiversity enhancement, and soil health. We’re not just making wine for today—we’re stewarding this land for future generations while setting new standards for what a Hudson Valley winery can achieve.

This Best of Hudson Valley recognition belongs to every team member who shares our passion for excellence, every guest who chooses to celebrate with us, and every wine lover who appreciates the authentic expression of New York terroir in every bottle.