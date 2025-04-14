Marist University’s Paralegal Certificate Program: A Pathway to Success On Your Schedule

Now enrolling for September 2025, the Marist University Hybrid Paralegal Certificate Program stands as the only ABA-approved paralegal program in the Upper Hudson River Valley. Designed for those seeking both flexibility and rigor, this distinguished program equips students with the hands-on experience and practical knowledge needed to accelerate their careers in the legal field.

A Program That Fits Your Life

At Marist, we understand that professional development often takes a backseat to the demands of daily life. That’s why the Paralegal Certificate—ABA approved program is tailored to meet the needs of busy adults.

The weekend cohort offers a streamlined path to complete your Paralegal Certificate in just 12 months over 24 weekends, with required asynchronous coursework. The hybrid format allows students the option to take classes in-person or in a fully remote setting, offering the ultimate flexibility. The program requires 36 general education credits for admission—transferable from other institutions—with 24 specialized Paralegal credits taken at Marist, for a total of 60 credits.

Real-World Experience, Real-World Preparation

Marist’s commitment to providing a balanced education between theory and practice is a cornerstone of the Paralegal Certificate. As you progress through the program, you’ll engage in practical, hands-on work that mirrors the tasks you’ll encounter in the professional world. From conducting legal research on federal and state issues to drafting legal documents such as family court petitions, settlement statements, and last will and testaments, your experience will prepare you for success in the fast-paced legal environment. Marist’s unique approach ensures that you’re not just learning theory, but applying it to real-world scenarios, giving you the skills to stand out when you enter the workforce.

Discover the Marist Advantage

To learn more about how Marist University can help launch your paralegal career, join us for a Virtual Information Session. You’ll have the opportunity to meet the Program Director/Pre-Law Advisor and the Program Manager, who will guide you through details of the program, the paralegal profession, and the enrollment process.

Start Your Journey Today

Whether you’re looking to start your career or take it to the next level, the Marist University Paralegal Certificate is your gateway to a rewarding future in the legal field. With start dates available in both the Fall and Spring, the path to earning your Paralegal Certificate is closer than you think. Apply today!