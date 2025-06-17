Lola’s Cafe and Catering: Rooted in Flavor, Driven by Experience, Elevated by People

Since opening its doors in 2005, Lola’s has separated themselves from others by believing wholeheartedly in what they do. The passion that was spread through the company was shown through three main principles: the food, the staff, and the overall experience. These elements have been the foundation of everything they do- guiding each event, menu and guest interaction with purpose and efficiency. That commitment has not gone unnoticed: Lola’s has been named Best Caterer in the Hudson Valley for five consecutive years, most recently earning 2025 honors for Best Wedding Caterer, Best Caterer, and Best Chef.

Food: Dishes that go beyond quality

A signature of the Lola’s brand is the unwavering commitment to keeping the quality at the highest level it can be. Every menu is carefully curated, blending the perfect fusion of local ingredients and creative attributes.

Oftentimes, Head Chef Eddie Kowalski will take his clients down a rabbit hole of questions– about their eating habits, where they like to dine on weekends, and which cuisines they’re drawn to time and time again. These conversations often spark inspiration, sending Eddie and the culinary team on their own adventures. Occasionally you’ll find the Lola’s team dining at a client’s favorite spot, dissecting flavors to better understand what will fit.

This level of curiosity and dedication results in menus that feel not only customized, but truly genuine. It’s just one example of how Lola’s goes beyond expectations, often turning clients’ nostalgia into new experiences, and meals into something unforgettable.

Staff: The Heart of the Operation

While the food is what gives the first impression, the people are what keep it long lasting. The staff represents the core of the brand: they show just how genuine, detail oriented and committed to ensuring every event is served with professionalism and warmth.

The head of the staff is the Catering Director, Michaela Miller. She uses her experience, leadership, and client focused approach to keep everything in order throughout the process of booking as well as the event itself. Together, the team works seamlessly, from front of house to the chefs in the kitchen putting everything together. Everyone in the process knows that great hospitality goes far beyond just fulfilling expectations. This company knows how to read the room, take that extra step and do whatever they can to make the event the most memorable experience for the guests.

Experience: Over 30 Years of Event Expertise

With over 30 years of off-premise catering experience, this team has become a go-to partner for clients celebrating life’s biggest milestones. From weddings and engagement parties to corporate events and private dinners, they’ve mastered the art of creating seamless, custom-tailored experiences in a wide variety of settings.

Eddie and Michaela play a pivotal role in bringing each event to life, working closely with clients to transform their ideas into fully realized experiences. But it’s not just their leadership that sets Lola’s apart, it’s the team around them. Many members of the staff have been working together since the very beginning, creating a foundation of trust. Walking into a Lola’s-catered event, you don’t just feel taken care of, you feel like part of the family.

Every event is approached with the same level of attention and care. This ranges anywhere from in depth communication with vendors, changing up timelines last minute, Lola’s delivers the final product with confidence and commitment.

Ready to Plan Your Event?

From quiet dinners to milestone moments, every event is personal and at Lola’s, it’s treated that way. Whether your celebration is small or spectacular, the team brings heart, flavor, and attention to every detail, walking with you every step of the way to create something truly memorable. Inquire with the Lola’s team today about planning your next event!

Lola’s Weddings and Events

131 Washington Street

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

845-471-8550

Website

Lola’s Weddings and Events Instagram

Lola’s Cafe Poughkeepsie Instagram