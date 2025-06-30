A World Class Arts Destination Rooted in Hudson Valley

Just 80 minutes north of Manhattan, in the scenic town of Garrison, NY, Hudson Valley Shakespeare is a professional, non-profit theater company dedicated to creating bold, inclusive, and resonant productions. Founded in 1987, HVS presents a rotating repertory of Shakespearean classics, contemporary plays, and musicals from June through September on its breathtaking 98-acre campus—featuring an open-air theater with sweeping views of the Hudson River.

For nearly four decades, HVS has welcomed more than 500,000 patrons, becoming a vital cultural force in the region. Its ensemble-based approach prioritizes collaboration, celebrating the essential components of live performance: actors, audience, language, and landscape.

Beyond the stage, HVS is a hub for education, environmental sustainability, and community-driven storytelling. Programs such as Highland Lights and The Bake-Off bring local residents together through collective artistic expression, while HVS’s Education and Tour Programs empower students to see their own experiences reflected in Shakespeare’s timeless words and characters.

“This Green plot shall be our Stage.”

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Act 3, Sc. 1)

In summer 2026, HVS will begin a transformative new chapter with the opening of the Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center—its first permanent home after 38 years performing under a seasonal tent. Designed by renowned architects, Studio Gang, the new theater will be the first purpose-built LEED Platinum-certified performance venue in the country, setting a national precedent for sustainable design in the arts.

This landmark facility will allow HVS to expand its season, deepen its educational outreach, and build even more meaningful community partnerships—all while continuing to deliver unforgettable performances in harmony with the natural world.

As Artistic Director Davis McCallum and Managing Director Kendra Ekelund lead a passionate team of artists, educators, and administrators, HVS remains rooted in its core belief: theater has the power to connect, to inspire, and to transform lives.

THIS SUMMER

Pack your picnic and enjoy the final season under HVS’s iconic tent as audiences are invited into a world where timeless stories come vibrantly to life. From stirring Shakespearean classics to bold new works, a visit to Hudson Valley Shakespeare is like no other!

This summer, enjoy double the twins, double the trouble, in a hilarious, laugh-out-loud production of Shakespeare’s most famous comedy, The Comedy of Errors, on stage through August 2. Thornton Wilder’s heartwarming romantic Hudson River tale, The Matchmaker, runs through August 3, and for fans of new musical, Octet a written by Dave Malloy, the creator of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, runsAugust 11-September 7.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Summer Season, visit www.hudsonvalleyshakespeare.org