A Proud Partnership Forged in American Values

Celebrating a longstanding bond between HOP Energy and Energy Kinetics

For more than 90 years, HOP Energy has stood as a beacon of reliability and home comfort across the Northeastern United States. From heating oil delivery to comprehensive HVAC services, the company has built its reputation on an unwavering commitment to local communities. Equally respected, Energy Kinetics has earned national recognition by crafting high-efficiency boilers, meticulously designed, engineered, and assembled right here in America. Together, the two brands have cultivated a partnership rooted in trust, craftsmanship, and shared values that directly benefit homeowners across the region.

A Foundation Built on Trust and Local Roots

Founded nearly a century ago, HOP Energy has grown from a small regional provider into one of the largest full-service energy companies in the Northeast. Today, it proudly serves more than 100,000 residential and commercial customers. HOP’s focus has always been on personalized, local service, whether delivering emergency heating oil in the middle of a snowstorm or installing modern HVAC systems designed to make homes more efficient and comfortable.

Energy Kinetics, meanwhile, represents the very best of American manufacturing. Operating out of a 64,000-square-foot facility in New Jersey, the company employs ASME-certified welders and highly skilled technicians to ensure every product meets the highest standards. Their boilers are built using steel sourced from U.S. mills and MIL-SPEC electronic controls, reflecting a dedication to homegrown quality and innovation. This attention to detail ensures homeowners receive equipment that is not only efficient but also reliable for decades.

American Made, American Proud

One of the core pillars of this partnership is a shared emphasis on American-made excellence. Energy Kinetics’ boilers are manufactured entirely in the U.S., ensuring rigorous quality control, exceptional performance, and long-term durability. Homeowners benefit from features such as whisper-quiet operation, virtually endless hot showers, and energy savings of up to 40 percent compared to traditional systems. To further reassure families, the boilers are backed by robust, transferable warranties that speak to the confidence Energy Kinetics has in its products.

HOP Energy proudly installs and services these systems, presenting them as a smart and innovative solution for customers seeking long-term comfort, efficiency, and peace of mind. The result is a seamless combination of dependable fuel delivery and cutting-edge equipment that enhances daily living.

Seamless Integration for Home Comfort

What makes this alliance unique is the way it unites product innovation with service excellence. HOP Energy’s extensive delivery network ensures customers never run out of heating oil, even during the coldest stretches of winter. At the same time, Energy Kinetics’ advanced boilers make every drop of fuel count, translating to lower operating costs and a smaller environmental footprint. Together, these strengths create comfortable homes that run more smoothly, quietly, and affordably.

Quality You Can Rely On

At the heart of this collaboration is a deep commitment to quality and customer trust. Homeowners can rely on equipment built to last, supported by responsive local service teams who understand the challenges of Northeastern winters. Whether it’s an emergency fuel delivery at midnight or a routine maintenance check in early spring, the partnership ensures that comfort will never be compromised.

By merging HOP Energy’s dependable service with Energy Kinetics’ American-made boilers, this longstanding relationship elevates home comfort while supporting domestic manufacturing and innovation. Together, HOP Energy and Energy Kinetics aren’t just keeping families warm; they’re building a legacy of quality, reliability, and American pride that communities can count on for generations.