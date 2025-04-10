Home & Property Resources in the Hudson Valley

Spring is the season to refresh your home indoor and outdoor spaces and achieve the dream haven you envision. Just tap into the expertise of these Hudson Valley pros who will guide you every step of the way.

Ed Herrington, Inc. – Page Lumber, Millwork & Building Supplies – Williams Lumber & Home Centers – Under the Sun Improvements

Start planning your outdoor living space: Herrington’s

Herrington’s product specialists can guide you to the best solutions for your project. They offer Marvin windows, patio doors, and scenic doors as well as Andersen® A Series and 400 Series windows and doors. Herrington’s also offers TimberTech® AZEK low-maintenance decking, real wood decking materials, and a variety of wood, composite, and stainless-steel cable railing design options. Their stone and masonry specialists can help you choose stone and brick for patios, walkways, stone walls, pool surrounds, outdoor fireplaces, and fire pits, and their Marble and Tile Center can provide solutions that enable your outdoor space to become an extension of your home.

Ed Herrington, Inc.

312 White Hill Ln

Hillsdale

518.325.3131

1 Graham Ave

Hudson

518.828.9431

6 Depot Sq

Chatham

518.392.9201

11 Dutchess Ave

Millerton

518.789.3611

www.herringtons.com

Open up possibilities indoors and out: Page Lumber, Millwork & Building Supplies

At Page Lumber, we believe great design doesn’t stop at the threshold — it flows seamlessly from room to patio, kitchen to backyard. That’s why builders and homeowners across the Hudson Valley rely on us for the materials that make indoor-outdoor living possible — and practical. See for yourself in our Poughkeepsie showroom, where we’ve installed an 18-foot Andersen multi-panel door to demonstrate just how expansive indoor-outdoor living can be. These high-performance doors create wide-open transitions that enhance your home’s function, comfort, and connection to the outdoors. Pair them with MSI’s durable, low-maintenance porcelain pavers — built to handle Hudson Valley weather — and you’ve got a space that performs just as well outside as it does in. For over 100 years, we’ve helped our customers build smart, lasting spaces with the right materials and support. Let Page Lumber help you do the same — inside and out.

Page Lumber, Millwork & Building Supplies

360 Manchester Rd

Poughkeepsie

845.452.7130

69 NY Rte 22

Pawling

845.878.3003

5291 Rte 44

Amenia

845.373.8900

www.hgpage.com

Transform your house into a home: Williams Lumber & Home Centers

Williams Lumber and Home Centers, a respected third generation family-owned business operating since 1946, proudly spans seven convenient Hudson Valley locations. They are dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service, an extensive product selection, and competitive pricing. Williams provides a full inventory of lumber, building materials, and hardscaping products. They also proudly offer Marvin Windows, Benjamin Moore paints, a wide array of power and hand tools, along with hardware, plumbing, electrical, lawn and garden, Carhartt clothing, and kitchen and bath design. Experience the difference at Williams and, as Kimberley Williams, SVP of Retail Operations, says, NAIL IT RIGHT THE FIRST TIME!

Williams Lumber & Home Centers

6760 Rte 9

With locations in Rhinebeck, Hudson, Hopewell Junction, Tannersville, Red Hook, Pleasant Valley, High Falls

845.876.WOOD (9663)

www.williamslumber.com

Opt for unique and innovative improvements: Under the Sun Improvements

When it comes to all things “under the sun,” Under the Sun Improvements has you covered with unique and innovative outdoor solutions. From sunrooms to pergolas to swimming pools, we have something for everyone. Adding a custom sunroom (ranging from all-season rooms to patio covers) to your home is likes adding a year-round view to the outdoors — you can enjoy being outdoors, all while being indoors in the comfort of your new room. Or, if you prefer the beauty and romance of a pergola, a freestanding or attached pergola also creates a one-of-a-kind experience. On the other hand, if you’re longing for a spot to hang out with family and friends, an in-ground or hybrid (partially in-ground and partially above-ground) pool might be the just answer, where you can enjoy a technology-free zone with all the splashing, dunking, and games only a pool can offer.

Under the Sun Improvements

168 Overlook Rd

Poughkeepsie

914.490.1695

www.underthesunimprovements.com