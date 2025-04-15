Celebrate the History and Architecture of the Nyacks at Historical Society House Tour

The Nyacks, a collection of charming villages along the Hudson River, are renowned for their Victorian homes, historic landmarks, and rich history as a thriving shipbuilding and industrial hub. The Nyack community is deeply committed to preserving that history and architectural heritage, with ongoing preservation efforts ensuring that the unique character of its buildings remains intact.

To celebrate its historic architecture, the Historical Society of the Nyacks will host the Great Nyack House Tour 2025 on May 10, 2025. This year’s house tour theme is “Transformations,” highlighting historic homes from the late 1800s and early 1900s. The selected homes have been renovated and restored to preserve each building’s original architectural integrity, character, and charm through meticulous and thoughtful modernization efforts.

Examples of Nyack’s dedication to preserving the village’s architectural history abound. The John Green House, built in 1819, is the oldest remaining Dutch Colonial Sandstone structure in the Village of Nyack. The John Green House is listed on both the New York and National Registers of Historic Places and is a Village of Nyack Historic Landmark.

The Edward Hopper House Museum and Study Center recognizes Edward Hopper’s significant contribution to American Art. The Edward Hopper House was built in 1858 and was his primary residence until 1908. When the home fell into disrepair after his death, it was restored by local community members and is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Edward Hopper’s bedroom and first studio at the Edward Hopper House Museum; a reproduction of Hopper’s self-portrait is on the right. Photograph by Will Ellis, courtesy of the Edward Hopper House Museum and Study Center.

The Old Stone Meeting House, the oldest surviving place of worship in Rockland County, was built in 1813 as the first building of the Methodist-Episcopal Church in Nyack. It served as a nondenominational church during the twentieth century and is now owned by the Village of Upper Nyack as a public meeting place.

A school group on a nature walk through the expansive River Hook landscape overlooking the Hudson River. In the foreground is the sculpture “River Hook Stag” by artist Alberto Burszstyn

River Hook is a 12-acre preserve in Upper Nyack that belonged to the Haring family for nearly 100 years. In 2018, the Village of Upper Nyack purchased the property, ensuring its future as a serene, iconic sanctuary for generations to come. Plans are underway to transform the preserve into a public resource that provides a collective platform for the environment, arts, education, and innovation.

The Great Nyack House Tour 2025 will feature nine homes and two historic buildings that are located in two groups, making it easy and convenient for ticket holders to visit multiple homes in succession. Nyack’s vibrant dining scene, from cozy cafés and bistros to upscale eateries and international cuisine, makes it a perfect way to spend the day.

To learn more about the Great Nyack House Tour 2025, visit the Nyack Historical Society. Tickets for the House Tour can be purchased online or in person at the Nyack Library.






