Health and wellness in the Hudson Valley

Personalizing your look: Dental Design Studio

Welcome to the new era of cosmetic dentistry! Dental Design Studio’s goal is to enable patients to achieve their desired cosmetic appearances. The practice offers innovative technology and solutions that can restore smiles and take years off a person’s appearance. Dental Design Studio offers Therapeutic Botox and fillers as a minimally invasive way to alter a high lip line, treat chronic TMJ or headaches from grinding, and retrain facial muscles. For those seeking a needle-free option to facial contouring, the dental practice has added the Emface and Exion procedures. Both use radiofrequency and electromagnetic stimulation to stimulate collagen and elastic production for a youthful look.

Dental Design Studio

Richard K. Whalen, DDS

46 Fox St, Suite 3

Poughkeepsie

845.452.7653

www.dentaldesignstudio.net

Receiving expert cardiovascular care and treatment close to home: Montefiore Nyack Hospital

Patients with heart failure, valvular heart disease, and cardiomyopathies don’t have to travel far to receive expert care and treatment. The Cardiac Care Program at Montefiore Nyack Hospital delivers expert cardiovascular care, combining the skills of board-certified cardiologists and interventional specialists with cutting-edge technology. As a member of the Montefiore Health System, our patients receive the same world-renowned academic medical care from the experts at Montefiore Einstein. Specializing in a wide range of heart conditions, our full-service, comprehensive Cardiac Care Services include Diagnostic Imaging, Congestive Heart Failure, Cardiac Catheterization, Interventional Cardiology, and Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation. Recognized for excellence, we bring world-class cardiac care close to home. Visit montefiorenyack.org/cardiac-care to learn more or call 845.348.7226 to schedule an appointment.

Montefiore Nyack Hospital

160 N Midland Ave

Nyack

845.348.2000

www.montefiorenyack.org

Treating airway diseases and lung conditions: Nuvance Health

The bronchoscopy suite at Vassar Brothers Medical Center has transformed care for airway and lung conditions. Equipped with the latest technology, including the ION robot, interventional pulmonologists perform minimally invasive procedures to diagnose and treat conditions such as lung cancer, airway stenosis, or narrowing and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). A team of interventional pulmonology, thoracic surgery, and endoscopy experts perform complex procedures, such as dye marking to precisely locate lung nodules before surgery to improve cancer survival, and implanting one-way valves in lungs so patients with emphysema breathe better. Patients benefit from the suite’s modern design for comfort and efficiency. Most procedures require no incisions, allowing many patients to return home the same day. This innovation also helps the hospital manage complex thoracic surgery cases, supporting the region with unparalleled respiratory care. Visit nuvancehealth.org/findcare to find an interventional pulmonologist or thoracic surgeon.

Nuvance Health Vassar Brothers Medical Center

45 Reade Place

Poughkeepsie, NY

845.454.8500

www.nuvancehealth.org/vassar-brothers-medical-center

Enjoying a zest for life: Woodland Pond at New Paltz

Woodland Pond is a not-for-profit, vibrant Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC), tailored exclusively for those aged 62 and better. Nestled beneath the shoulder of the breathtaking Shawangunk Ridge, Woodland Pond is situated on an 83-acre enclave of natural beauty, ripe with a host of services and amenities designed to embrace exactly where you are in life. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Woodland Pond has been home for more than 1,600 retirees, catering to a diverse group of accomplished individuals with varied interests and a zest for life. It remains the only CCRC in the upper-Hudson Valley offering Life Care — New York State’s most secure retirement plan. Lifecare allows residents to enjoy retirement in an inspiring and supportive environment, with access to a full spectrum of the highest rated supportive care options, if ever needed. Woodland Pond was ranked the #1 CCRC in New York by Newsweek, They earned the coveted 5-star rating for “Best Nursing Homes” from U.S. News & World Report and was the nation’s first CCRC to be named a leader in LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign. Woodland Pond was certified nationally as a 2024-2025 Great Place to Work based on a survey of it’s more than 265 employees.

Woodland Pond at New Paltz

100 Woodland Pond Circle

New Paltz

845.256.5521

www.WoodlandPondNP.org