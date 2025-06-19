Best Tattoo Studio and Best Piercing Studio in the Hudson Valley   

After more than two decades in Wappingers Falls, in the heart of the Hudson Valley, this recognition is a reminder that consistency, care, and a deep respect for the craft still matter. We don’t take it lightly. It’s not about being the “best”—it’s about continuing to earn the trust of the people who walk through our doors. This award belongs to our clients just as much as it does to the crew who shows up every day to do the work.

What sets Graceland Tattoo apart is intention and focus.

We’re rooted in the traditions of tattooing and piercing, with a clear eye on safety, precision, and professionalism. You won’t find trendy gimmicks here. What you will find is a clean, intentional space; people who care deeply about what they do; and a long-standing commitment to doing things the right way. Whether it’s someone’s first tattoo or a new chapter in a longer story, we approach every appointment with thought, respect, and attention to detail.

Our work is built on decades of experience—not just years in business.

The winning experience isn’t about one big moment—it’s the quiet consistency we’ve cultivated since 2003. It’s how we prepare, how we communicate, how we listen. We’ve built a reputation for timeless black and gray tattoos, delicate line work, bold traditional Americana, and clean, confident piercing. But more than anything, people return to us because they know we take the responsibility seriously. We don’t overpromise. We don’t cut corners. We’re here for the long haul—and that kind of trust is earned over time.

Teamwork at Graceland is the heartbeat of the shop.

Behind every great tattoo or piercing is a team of people working hard—some out front, some behind the scenes. Our tattooers and body piercer each bring their own voice and background to the table, but we’re all aligned in our values. And our front-end staff deserves just as much credit—they’re often the first and last point of contact, helping clients feel welcome, heard, and taken care of. That kind of support holds the whole place together.

As for what’s next—we’re staying steady and intentional, but never still.

The warmer weather has brought back more frequent Walk-In Tattoo Days that “Pop Up”, which we announce through our social channels (instagram.com/gracelandtattoo & facebook.com/gracelandtattoo).

We’re also relaunching “In the Wild”, a low-key way we like to give back. From time to time, we’ll be leaving Graceland gift certificates in spots around the Hudson Valley, with simple clues posted to Instagram. It’s not about hype—it’s about giving back and sharing a little gratitude with the people who’ve been with us all these years. It’s also about having a little fun. Finding one out in the wild- pretty random, right??? If you find one, it’s yours to use or pass along.

We’ve built this place on steady principles—and we’re not about to drift.

Respect our clients and the craft. Show up with focus, intention, and the right attitude. Those are the principles we’ve built this place on—and they’ll keep guiding us through whatever shifts, trends, or changes come our way.

We’re stoked to be named Best of Hudson Valley again, and we’re even more grateful to keep doing the work that got us here—one piece at a time.

Graceland Tattoo

2722 West Main Street

Wappingers Falls, NY

845•297•3001

www.gracelandtattoo.com

Social @gracelandtattoo