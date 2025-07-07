FW Interiors Design: Defining the Hudson Valley’s Interior Aesthetic

For more than two decades, FW Interiors Design has shaped some of the Hudson Valley’s most distinctive spaces. Now honored as the region’s Best Interior Design Firm of 2025, this boutique studio continues to blend artistry, craftsmanship, and purpose in every project.

“Blending creativity and craftsmanship with the spirit of the Hudson Valley.”



FW Interiors Design is the most sought-after design firm in the Hudson Valley — a studio where creativity and technical skill meet intention. We offer full-service interior design for both residential and commercial projects, weaving together aesthetics and function to create spaces that resonate. Home and business owners trust FW to bring their visions to life, crafting environments that inspire.

With a design practice spanning private residences, boutique hotels, acclaimed restaurants, and dynamic office spaces, FW delivers interiors that honor each client’s individuality and the rhythm of daily life in the Hudson Valley. Our approach is rooted in collaboration, creativity, and craftsmanship — values that define our work and distinguish us in the region. For over 20 years in the Village of Wappingers Falls, our diverse portfolio has graced the covers of design magazines, filled national publications, and earned prestigious awards.

FW Interiors is honored to be named Hudson Valley’s Best Interior Design Firm of 2025. This accolade reflects not only the creativity of our work, but also the trust and relationships we’ve built with clients and collaborators. To be recognized in a region rich in history, artistry, and natural beauty is both humbling and rewarding.

At FW Interiors, design begins with listening. We believe the most beautiful spaces tell a personal story. Through a deeply personalized process, we seek to understand each client’s vision and aspirations. Whether shaping the serenity of an organic modern home, the inviting warmth of a restaurant, or the vibrant energy of a workplace, we bring fresh perspective and an unwavering dedication to detail.

Our greatest strength lies in our team. FW Interiors is a boutique studio powered by a close-knit group of seasoned professionals. With expertise spanning residential and hospitality design, commercial interiors, project management, and sustainable practices, our designers collaborate seamlessly to create spaces that are as functional as they are beautiful. Our studio’s intimate scale fosters an attentive, highly creative dialogue that elevates each project beyond our clients’ expectations.

Looking ahead, FW Interiors is poised for an exciting new chapter. We are expanding our presence in both New York and South Florida, with several projects underway — including the much-anticipated Lola’s Café in Eastdale, a visionary collaboration with the Kirchhoff Companies. We are also embracing new opportunities in sustainable and community-based design, crafting wellness-forward and learning-centered environments for Community Based Services, a nonprofit serving the autistic community in the Hudson Valley. Additionally, we are deepening partnerships with local artisans and craftspeople, infusing our work with bespoke elements that celebrate the region’s creative spirit.

As we reflect on this year’s honor as Hudson Valley’s Best Interior Design Firm, we remain passionately committed to our mission: to design spaces that move people — spaces that inspire, delight, and elevate daily life. We are grateful to our clients, partners, and the Hudson Valley community for their trust and support, and we look forward to the creative journeys ahead.

With new projects on the horizon and deeper collaborations with local artisans, FW Interiors Design looks forward to shaping the next chapter of Hudson Valley design. Learn more at www.fwinteriorsdesign.com.